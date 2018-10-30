World
  7. Pavilion UGUNS / DJA

Pavilion UGUNS / DJA

  • 06:00 - 30 October, 2018
Pavilion UGUNS / DJA
Pavilion UGUNS / DJA, © Eriks Bozis
© Eriks Bozis

  • Architects

    DJA

  • Location

    Numernes valnis, Salnavas pagasts, Latvia

  • Lead Architects

    Didzis Jaunzems

  • Builders

    IXI

  • Area

    25.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Eriks Bozis
© Eriks Bozis
© Eriks Bozis

Text description provided by the architects. Pavilion UGUNS is designed as a place for meditation and conversation.  The character of the architecture refers to dynamics, fluidity and shading of fire. The wooden beam stacking is built by rotating each of the following elements at an angle of 2.5 degrees to the previous one, shaping 9 symbolic flames. The arrangement of the seats inside the pavilion is taken from the principle of the campfire, where sitting in a circle unifies people.

© Eriks Bozis
© Eriks Bozis
Timber layers
Timber layers

Pavilion UGUNS has been created as a result of cooperation between municipalities of Rugaji, Balvi, Vilaka, Baltinava and Karsava - project „Good Nature in Northern Latgale, Discover Nature Explorer in Yourself”. Five art installations / pavilions in five cities are made to bring attention of people to nature, to teach respect, understand and preserve it. Objects are gifts for Latvia in its centenary in 2018.

© Eriks Bozis
© Eriks Bozis
Axonometric view
Axonometric view

Cite: "Pavilion UGUNS / DJA" 30 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904341/pavilion-uguns-dja/> ISSN 0719-8884

