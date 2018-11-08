World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Vietnam
  5. Comma Studio
  6. 2018
  7. P02 Apartment / Comma Studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

P02 Apartment / Comma Studio

  • 19:00 - 8 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
P02 Apartment / Comma Studio
Save this picture!
P02 Apartment / Comma Studio, Courtesy of Comma Studio
Courtesy of Comma Studio

Courtesy of Comma Studio Courtesy of Comma Studio Courtesy of Comma Studio Courtesy of Comma Studio + 20

  • Architects

    Comma Studio

  • Location

    458 Minh Khai, Hai Ba Trưng District, Hà Nội, Vietnam

  • Lead Architects

    Quoc Thanh

  • Area

    78.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Quoc Thanh, Nhat Trung
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Comma Studio
Courtesy of Comma Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In this renovation project, we tried to control the integration of private and common space within the apartment in a flexible way, in the effort of giving the clients a better condition of living and sharing the space between each member of their 4 members family. The structure of the existing space contains a big volume for the kitchen, dining and living area which spreads out from the entry to the main balcony of the apartment, and the two adjacent bedrooms connect to this main space by two swing doors.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Comma Studio
Courtesy of Comma Studio
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Comma Studio
Courtesy of Comma Studio

We felt that this composition leads to the isolation of the resting space in terms of spatial interaction and obstruct the unique appearance of the whole apartment. We then started the design with the thought of a change in the center of the apartment where all space around be linked together in order to re-configure the whole space. We decided to locate there an integrated wall-cabinet that serves as a focal element running through all the common – private spaces, giving to the apartment a unique appearance.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Besides, it also benefits each of the areas by offering multiple functions such as storage space, display niches and hidden-folding element… on its surface. Following this design direction, the swing doors of the two bedrooms are replaced with the full height sliding doors in order to get more flexible in controlling the open/close state of the private spaces.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Comma Studio
Courtesy of Comma Studio

When these doors are opened, they are completely hidden behind the walls and other furniture elements on both of their sides, giving the sense that the private zone are merged in to the common zone, all the interactions between these space are brought up & there is no more division between different space within the apartment.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Comma Studio
Courtesy of Comma Studio

The elements that define the center of the apartment are featured with the light gray-green paint as the color of the rosemary leaf - the favorite color of the client. It is mixed with the grey, warm wooden tone & natural light giving a calm and airy space. After renovation, beside the existing main circulation of the apartment which is as a straight way goes along with the common space as before, there is now a “sub” circulation along the featured wall that connects the entire space together.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Comma Studio
Courtesy of Comma Studio

By defining this new circulation, we located a bunk bed in the small bedroom, with a curtain for keeping its privacy when needed, and give the access to the small balcony of the apartment to everybody, which is somehow limited with the old layout of the apartment.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Comma Studio
Courtesy of Comma Studio

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Comma Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Vietnam
Cite: "P02 Apartment / Comma Studio" 08 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904340/p02-apartment-comma-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream