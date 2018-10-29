The Princess Precint / refresh*design

+ 24

Architects refresh*design

Location Petrie Terrace QLD 4000, Australia

Lead Architects Erhard Rathmayr, Corinne Trang, Monika Obrist

Project Year 2018

Photographs Cathy Schusler

Manufacturers Loading...

Heritage Consultant Michael Kennedy

Structural Engineers NGS engineers

Landcape Design Seed Landscape Design

Builder Benmar constructions More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The ‘Princess Precinct’ is a rare surviving example of terrace houses constructed in the 1860s in one of Brisbane’s oldest suburbs. the building is listed as local heritage with the Brisbane city council, which provided a significant design challenge on top of the client’s brief.

Save this picture! Ground Floor Plan and Elevation

Petrie terrace itself is a major road in the suburb, so turning the residences into contemporary commercial tenancies seemed logical. All layers of the building had been peeled back to its original condition and a structurally glazed façade was added instead. Together with lifestyle graphics this minimalist façade provides privacy to the inside during the day but offers exposure in the evening when the lights are turned on.

The design joins all front yards to one communal space and includes benches and tables to encourage social interaction of the tenants and the local community which has resulted in a cross-pollination between all tenants including a gallery and the existing café next door.