World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Australia
  5. refresh*design
  6. 2018
  7. The Princess Precint / refresh*design

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

The Princess Precint / refresh*design

  • 20:00 - 29 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Princess Precint / refresh*design
Save this picture!
The Princess Precint / refresh*design, © Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler

© Cathy Schusler © Cathy Schusler © Cathy Schusler © Cathy Schusler + 24

  • Architects

    refresh*design

  • Location

    Petrie Terrace QLD 4000, Australia

  • Lead Architects

    Erhard Rathmayr, Corinne Trang, Monika Obrist

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Cathy Schusler

  • Heritage Consultant

    Michael Kennedy

  • Structural Engineers

    NGS engineers

  • Landcape Design

    Seed Landscape Design

  • Builder

    Benmar constructions
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler

Text description provided by the architects. The ‘Princess Precinct’ is a rare surviving example of terrace houses constructed in the 1860s in one of Brisbane’s oldest suburbs. the building is listed as local heritage with the Brisbane city council, which provided a significant design challenge on top of the client’s brief.

Save this picture!
© Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan and Elevation
Ground Floor Plan and Elevation
Save this picture!
© Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler

Petrie terrace itself is a major road in the suburb, so turning the residences into contemporary commercial tenancies seemed logical. All layers of the building had been peeled back to its original condition and a structurally glazed façade was added instead. Together with lifestyle graphics this minimalist façade provides privacy to the inside during the day but offers exposure in the evening when the lights are turned on.

Save this picture!
© Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler

The design joins all front yards to one communal space and includes benches and tables to encourage social interaction of the tenants and the local community which has resulted in a cross-pollination between all tenants including a gallery and the existing café next door. 

Save this picture!
© Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
refresh*design
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Offices Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Heritage Australia
Cite: "The Princess Precint / refresh*design" 29 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/904219/the-princess-precint-refresh-star-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream