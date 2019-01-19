A New Life for a Little Tower / studio aledolci&co

+ 18

Collaborators Maria Bondavalli Architetto

Text description provided by the architects. Halfway between the historic center of Garda and Punta San Vigilio is the tower that, close to the beach, enjoys a full of scenic beauty of the place. The tower is inside the park of a private villa, and can also be reached by water at the landing stage of relevance.

Of historical matrix, the tower has undergone several building interventions over time, the last one dating back to the '70s that used it as a holiday home, as an outbuilding of the villa behind it.

The redevelopment project concerns the interventions on the external surface, the restoration of the walls, a new distribution of minimal impact systems, and a new interior design.

The interior design of the tower is a Spartan vocation linked to its function as a holiday home. The lighting system has been studied ad hoc, as well as the design of custom-made furniture, the choice of materials and textures.