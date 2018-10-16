World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Slovenia
  5. Medprostor d.o.o.
  6. 2016
  7. Rakova Jelša Town Park / Medprostor d.o.o.

Rakova Jelša Town Park / Medprostor d.o.o.

  • 03:00 - 16 October, 2018
Rakova Jelša Town Park / Medprostor d.o.o.
Rakova Jelša Town Park / Medprostor d.o.o., © Andraž Keršič
© Andraž Keršič

© Tamara Németh © Tamara Németh © Andraž Keršič © Andraž Keršič + 14

  • Architects

    Medprostor d.o.o.

  • Location

    Liubliana, Slovenia

  • Lead Architects

    Klara Bohinc, abs.arh., Andraž Keršič, abs.arh., Martin Kruh, abs.arh., Aljoša Lipolt, abs. arh., Samo Mlakar, u.d.i.a., Dino Mujić, abs.arh., Tamara Németh, abs.arh., Rok Žnidaršič, u.d.i.a.

  • Area

    106000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Andraž Keršič, Tamara Németh
© Andraž Keršič
© Andraž Keršič

Text description provided by the architects. Town park Rakova Jelša is intended for leisure activities and picnic grounds, but simultaneously acts as one of the entry points to the regional park Ljubljansko barje (Ljubljana Moors).

© Andraž Keršič
© Andraž Keršič

The park is located by the ring road, next to the arterial road Ljubljana – Centre in the area of former allotments that have, following the 2010 shed removal, become an illegal dumping ground. By removing disruptive elements and collecting hazardous and other waste, and by implementing minor spatial interventions, the project aims to revive the image of the rural moor landscape just a step away from the city and create a new entrance to the regional park Ljubljansko barje.

© Tamara Németh
© Tamara Németh

The design principle of the project are elements of big dimensions (waiting shelters, benches, walkways) that are resistant to vandalism and made out of local materials, which reduces the carbon footprint of element production. The design uses and emphasizes the natural features of the area, such as ditches, which are typical of the moor landscape, and the existing adult vegetation. Thusly the precarious balance of the marshland natural habitat is preserved.

Medprostor d.o.o.
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Park Slovenia
Cite: "Rakova Jelša Town Park / Medprostor d.o.o." 16 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903875/rakova-jelsa-town-park-medprostor-doo/> ISSN 0719-8884

