World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Facilities
  4. Uganda
  5. Studio FH Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Mpirigiti Rural Training Center / Studio FH Architects

Mpirigiti Rural Training Center / Studio FH Architects

  • 02:00 - 17 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mpirigiti Rural Training Center / Studio FH Architects
Save this picture!
Mpirigiti Rural Training Center / Studio FH Architects, © Will Boase Photography
© Will Boase Photography

© Will Boase Photography © Will Boase Photography © Will Boase Photography © Will Boase Photography + 35

Save this picture!
© Will Boase Photography
© Will Boase Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Three courtyard buildings on a 13-acre site near Kamuli town in Eastern Uganda provide accommodation, teaching and working space for agricultural students from Iowa State University and Makerere University.

Save this picture!
© Will Boase Photography
© Will Boase Photography

The architecture contrasts a heavily textured clay brick envelop with light-weight timber-glass and coloured render facades facing the courtyards. An undulating roofscape organically embeds the buildings into the surrounding, and the folded metal gutters not only make an architectural statement of the rainwater harvesting that supply the majority of the Centre's water needs, but also act as light reflectors illuminating the underside of the walkway roofs.

Save this picture!
© Will Boase Photography
© Will Boase Photography
Save this picture!
Floor Plan - Main Building
Floor Plan - Main Building
Save this picture!
© Will Boase Photography
© Will Boase Photography

The buildings were designed to minimise on the impact of the Centre on the natural environment. Besides a centralised rainwater harvesting system, solar panels generate a substantial proportion of the electricity demands and an anaerobic baffled reactor with constructed wetland ensures an environmentally friendly wastewater treatment system. Passive design principles including ventilated roofs supported by trussed purlins ensure a comfortable indoor climate throughout.

Save this picture!
© Will Boase Photography
© Will Boase Photography

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio FH Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities Uganda
Cite: "Mpirigiti Rural Training Center / Studio FH Architects" 17 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903874/mpirigiti-rural-training-center-studio-fh-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream