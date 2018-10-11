World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Biohm's "Vegan Insulation" System offers a Future for Green Construction

Biohm's "Vegan Insulation" System offers a Future for Green Construction

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Biohm's "Vegan Insulation" System offers a Future for Green Construction
Save this picture!
Biohm's "Vegan Insulation" System offers a Future for Green Construction, © Biohm via Global Construction Review
© Biohm via Global Construction Review

UK entrepreneur Ehab Syed has developed a mushroom-based insulation with his company Biohm, embodying techniques that are “completely natural, biodegradable and vegan.”

As reported by Global Construction Review, the material will come to the market in the coming months, with interest expressed by Tata Steel, Heathrow Airport, and leading UK house builders.

Biohm has developed the material from a vegetative part of mushrooms called mycelium, with attractions such as efficient insulation performance, natural self-extinguishing, air purification, and waste consumption. The insulation blocks are made from allowing fungus within the material feeding off sawdust to grow into a mold. Once dried, the material growth halts resulting in a rigid material which can be sanded and painted. 

Mushrooms or fungi are truly wondrous organisms with significant untapped potential. We are experimenting with different species of mycelium to create sustainable alternatives to some of the construction industry’s most damaging materials. Mycelium consumes organic and synthetic waste to grow into desired shapes and different types of waste alter its properties.
-Biohm

This investigative research into “vegan” insulation material forms part of Biohm’s “Triagomy” system, featuring an interlocking construction typology creating durable, robust structures without binders or fasteners. According to Biohm, the adoption of the Triagomy method could produce 40% to 90% reductions in the environmental impact of the construction process and a 42% carbon footprint reduction.

Sayed was recently recognized for his work in natural processes and biological systems with the COINS Grand Challenge Leadership award.

News via: Global Construction Review / Biohm

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Biohm's "Vegan Insulation" System offers a Future for Green Construction" 11 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903744/biohms-vegan-insulation-system-offers-a-future-for-green-construction/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream