i-yard 2.0 / Beijing Jiaotong University

Architects BeijingJiaotongUniversity

Location Dezhou, China

Design Team SD Competition Team of Beijing Jiaotong University

Collaborators JOLYWOOD, BNBM HOUSE, China Construction Steel Structure Crop.,Ltd, ORIENT SUNDAR GROUP

Area 160.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Xingxing Chen

Text description provided by the architects. In August this year, in Dezhou, China, a different " town" came up on the ground - a team of students from Beijing Jiaotong University built a garden villa here, which they named " I - Yard 2.0". This is a " self - sufficient" building. The use of solar photovoltaic panels to generate electricity can fully meet the daily needs of the entire family, and it can save energy and protect the environment

Environmental issues and aging problems bring us inspiration in our i-Yard2.0 design. Escaping from cities and diving into the charming countryside, which exactly our concept is, can be a dream of so many senior citizens in China. Based on renewable energy like solar power, we create safe, comfortable and intelligent home for them when immersed in fresh air and fascinating scenery.

The technical features of I - yard 2.0 products can be summarized as " 3i" i.e. industrial, individual and intelligent.

i-Yard2.0 of multiple dimension penetrate the villa, all essential living space is on the first floor. Considering the desire to a convenient and comfortable life, we come up with the idea “moving back line”. Platform and temporary space are on the second floor, which can satisfy demands such as entertainment and visiting from younger generation. The “Green Core” provide seasonal scenery as well as passive strategies, such as ventilation and sunshine. In the middle of I - Yard 2.0 is a square middle courtyard with elevator on it, which makes it easier for elderly people with poor legs and feet to rise to the second floor.

The whole villa reflects designers' thinking about the living environment of the elderly and children everywhere. The two-story space enables the exchange between the upper and lower spaces, which is not only a favorite entertainment place for children, but also a space that can directly interact with the elderly on the first floor. The C - shaped kitchen hearth in the kitchen is convenient for the elderly to cook and adds a space for interaction between the elderly and their children.

In the process of design, designers are very concerned about satisfying the comfort and convenience of the elderly and will play them, investigate and learn from them. Make sure the house is comfortable, healthy and caring. In family furniture, I - Yard 2.0 broke the routine and replaced the conventional handle style with a recessed armrest frame, which is convenient for the wheelchair-bound elderly to grasp and hold at any time.

On the one hand, the large-area door and window design can ensure a broad vision and create a feeling of returning to the countryside; on the other hand, when the door and window are completely opened, it can also facilitate timely and barrier-free first aid for the elderly.

In the design, not only is it considered to create rural living space far away from the city for the elderly, but also intelligent applications such as self-learning mode of housing and remote monitoring are added to provide convenience for the elderly with the power of science and technology.

Designers are constantly considering the user's feelings in their design and are constantly trying out more possibilities for the old-age building.