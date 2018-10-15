World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. Department of Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Mist Hot-spring Hotel / Department of Architecture

Mist Hot-spring Hotel / Department of Architecture

  • 21:00 - 15 October, 2018
Mist Hot-spring Hotel / Department of Architecture
Mist Hot-spring Hotel / Department of Architecture, © W Workspace
© W Workspace

© W Workspace

  • Architects

    Department of Architecture

  • Location

    Xuchang, Henan, China

  • Lead Architects

    Amata Luphaiboon, Twitee Vajrabhaya Teparkum

  • Design Team

    Chaiyapat Mirasena, Chanlika Boonpha, Waraphan Watanakaroon, Waraluk Kuiprasert, Passawee Vongcharoen, Penlada Somjaidee, Kawisara Anansaringkarn, Yada Pianpanit, Thunchanok Sirichayaporn, San-ming Chou

  • Area

    37140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    W Workspace

  • Engineers / Local Architect

    KKS International China Co., Ltd.

  • Softscape Consultant

    PELA Limited

  • Lighting Designer

    in Contrast Design Studio Co., Ltd.

  • Branding / Visual Identity

    artless Inc.

  • Main Contractor

    Henan D.R. Construction Group
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Text description provided by the architects. The MIST Hot Spring Hotel is located near Xuchang city in Henan province. This region of China has been considered the nation’s most famous hot spring destination for over a thousand year. The best natural attribute of the site is hidden down below - it is China’s finest geothermal underground water. As the heated water is brought up, it gives off gently lingering mist floating above the water surface. The project attempts to heighten the experience of this mystic quality of blurring landscape through master layout design. The building masses, the passageways and the waterscape are strategically integrated with natural steam from hot-spring pools and some additional mechanized fog that would surround the overall atmosphere and experience. White mist floating just above water surface not only creates dreamy ambience but also provides certain level of privacy for guests relaxing in private hot spring pools from other guests’ view.

© W Workspace
© W Workspace
Master plan
Master plan
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

In central China, a combination of white snow, somber sky, and leafless trees results in a monochromatic picture with a rather gloomy impression for the most part of winter. The project is our attempt to create a unique way to “colorize” our guests’ experience. The inspiration came from the colorized black and white films in the early 1900s when the artist hand-painted transparent layers of colours onto black and white films, frame by frame.  The result was surreally colourful since the colours were not at the objects, but seemed afloat in the air. The idea of dyeing the space with colorized light onto monotone surface was adopted into architectural language. The facade of the building is doubled with three dimensional lattice structure, filled with shades of blue and magenta glazing. This system gives depth and colour complexity to the façade, and combines balconies into a single architectural element.   The architectural and interior surfaces are kept monochrome to receive and heighten the effect of the coloured light painted upon itself through the coloured glass. As sunlight shines through the facade, it floods the space with colourful light while at the same time; the coloured glass brightens up the gloomy sky while looking out from the inside.

© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Here, colour is used as a three-dimensional architectural element, not as finishing material, to create not only unique visual but also space.  

© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Our inspiration for interior design also came from the beauty of the hot spring steam itself.  Architecturally-scaled site-specific installations exploring natural phenomenon relating to mist and water are designed and installed throughout the hotel as the main elements that tie the entire experience together. These visually impactful installations are not added as decorations, but inseparably integrated into architecture and interior space.

© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Department of Architecture
Cite: "Mist Hot-spring Hotel / Department of Architecture" 15 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903696/mist-hot-spring-hotel-department-of-architecture-co/> ISSN 0719-8884

