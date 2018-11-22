S87 House / DUNAR arquitectos

+ 22

Coordination Samuel Gutiérrez

Constructor Valentín Cid More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a “light” intervention to rehabilitate a single-family house in the town center of the city of Mérida, Badajoz.

The original building was the result of several divisions of a larger house. It is an elongated and narrow building (5 m of façade and 26,50 m long), with numerous interior partitions, what generates rooms without light or ventilation.

The project will have three main guidelines:

1.- “Clean” all the pre-existing partitions to get wide an open spaces, adapted to the uses of the new owners.

2.- Bring light to the interior bays of the house. As it is an elongated building, is generated a wide and overhead illuminated circulation space, which will communicate the two floors of the house..

3.- Incorporate those elements that are part of the “memory of the house”, such as mud walls, brick vaults,… that are cleaned and undressed in the main rooms.

Finally, the building does not reach the maximum of the plot, making that a large patio with pool is a part of the living room during the good weather days.