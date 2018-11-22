World
S87 House / DUNAR arquitectos

  • 14:00 - 22 November, 2018
S87 House / DUNAR arquitectos
S87 House / DUNAR arquitectos, © RN Fotógrafos / Nicolás Yazigi
© RN Fotógrafos / Nicolás Yazigi

© RN Fotógrafos / Nicolás Yazigi

© RN Fotógrafos / Nicolás Yazigi
© RN Fotógrafos / Nicolás Yazigi

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a “light” intervention to rehabilitate a single-family house in the town center of the city of Mérida, Badajoz.

© RN Fotógrafos / Nicolás Yazigi
© RN Fotógrafos / Nicolás Yazigi

The original building was the result of several divisions of a larger house. It is an elongated and narrow building (5 m of façade and 26,50 m long), with numerous interior partitions, what generates rooms without light or ventilation.

Previous plans
Previous plans
Current plans
Current plans

The project will have three main guidelines:
1.- “Clean” all the pre-existing partitions to get wide an open spaces, adapted to the uses of the new owners.
2.- Bring light to the interior bays of the house. As it is an elongated building, is generated a wide and overhead illuminated circulation space, which will communicate the two floors of the house..
3.- Incorporate those elements that are part of the “memory of the house”, such as mud walls, brick vaults,… that are cleaned and undressed in the main rooms.

© RN Fotógrafos / Nicolás Yazigi
© RN Fotógrafos / Nicolás Yazigi
Sections
Sections
© RN Fotógrafos / Nicolás Yazigi
© RN Fotógrafos / Nicolás Yazigi

Finally, the building does not reach the maximum of the plot, making that a large patio with pool is a part of the living room during the good weather days.

© RN Fotógrafos / Nicolás Yazigi
© RN Fotógrafos / Nicolás Yazigi

About this office
DUNAR arquitectos
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Restoration Spain
Cite: "S87 House / DUNAR arquitectos" [Casa S87 / DUNAR arquitectos] 22 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903598/s87-house-dunar-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

