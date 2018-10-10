World
  6. 2017
  7. Black Bay Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio

Black Bay Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio

  • 10:00 - 10 October, 2018
Black Bay Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio
Black Bay Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio, © Julian Parkinson
© Julian Parkinson

© Julian Parkinson
© Julian Parkinson

Text description provided by the architects. Situated along a rocky outcropping that overlooks Back Bay, the Back Bay Studio is sited within the culturally rich community of Terence Bay. This small fishing community, located along Nova Scotia’s eastern shore, is made up of rocky cliff faces and rolling hillsides that extend down to the ocean’s edge.

© Julian Parkinson
© Julian Parkinson

The architectural form of the building is driven by a desire to frame the rich coastal landscape. The procession through the studio invites the user into a double height volume that captures a dramatic view of the Back Bay. The strategic fenestration captures a panoramic view of the rugged terrain and takes advantage of natural cross ventilation. The consistent presence of dramatic views reinforces our firm’s commitment to create architecture that directly engages with the natural landscape.  

© Peter Braithwaite
© Peter Braithwaite

We felt the bold expression of structure was an opportunity to integrate design and craftsmanship. The six large LVL rigid frames creates a rhythmic motif throughout the building that clearly defines the spatial division the interior program. Also, as the firm continues to grow, this structural strategy allows the interior to be adjusted to meet the company’s changing needs. The exterior wall assembly allows a maximum efficiency of interior space, freedom to compose the fenestration and a strong clarity of form. Inspired by local building practices, the cladding of the exterior is composed of locally sourced wood slats and aluminum siding which enables the exterior of the studio to age naturally and withstand the harsh Atlantic climate.

© Peter Braithwaite
© Peter Braithwaite

Back Bay Studio provides a great opportunity to feature the integrated approach of the firm’s design and construction teams. It gives prospective clients the ability to experience a built project that expresses the quality of craftsmanship the company strives to maintain in each and every project. This building exemplifies the firm’s commitment to maintaining design excellence and the highest-level of craftsmanship.              

Canada
Cite: "Black Bay Studio / Peter Braithwaite Studio" 10 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903347/black-bay-studio-peter-braithwaite-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

