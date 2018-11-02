World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Italy
  5. Frances Rifé Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Camper Fidenza / Frances Rifé Studio

Camper Fidenza / Frances Rifé Studio

  • 14:00 - 2 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Camper Fidenza / Frances Rifé Studio
Save this picture!
Camper Fidenza / Frances Rifé Studio, © David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

© David Zarzoso © David Zarzoso © David Zarzoso © David Zarzoso + 20

  • Architects

    Frances Rifé Studio

  • Location

    Via S. Michele Campagna, 43036 Fidenza PR, Italy

  • Author Architects

    Francesc Rifé

  • Design Team

    Carlos Fernández Saracibar, Sergio Alfonso, Bruno Benedito, Patricia Guridi, Sònia Pellicer, Paola Noguera, Jessica Machucala

  • Area

    185.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. In an attempt to capture the identity of Camper and extend the dialogue between the local and the global, the traditional and the pioneer, the new image of its store in Fidenza is based on four natural materials that, through a twist in their application, adopt a new meaning: terracotta tiles, rope, steel and oak. The staging of the design starts from the terracotta tiles, consciously designed to the approximate size of the footwear.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Projected in both floors and walls, together with black steel, define the schema of the exhibiting area that occupies the center of the space. By dyeing the tiles in gray we neutralize the visual impact of them, putting the emphasis on the product. Following the path traced by this material, we reach the shelves surrounding the store executed in dark Valchromat. Converted into a tool for both storage and exhibition, they incorporate vertical LED light strips with a narrative both poetic and practical.

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

The counter that leads the space, and integrates the volume of the staircase, is designed in black steel. This second material can be seen throughout the project through the structure that serves as a support for the floor, and whose linear austerity is highlighted by the presence of a large number of decorative lamps, designed by the studio for the project. The large proportions of the volume of the staircase make this one of the main protagonists of the project: a metal frame defined on the basis of opaque surfaces and the sides in a gray smoked glass, which gives the cube enough visibility towards its interior.

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

The geometric simplicity of the interior of the staircase is enriched by the use of natural oak and steel details, also black. The rope has been chosen as a reference to Camper’s shoelaces. While its natural color conveys the purity of the material, its transparency provides envelopes and personalizes the space harmoniously, while demarcating the storage area of the attic. The lines serve as an element of connection between the product and the architecture of the space.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Frances Rifé Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interiors Architecture Italy
Cite: "Camper Fidenza / Frances Rifé Studio" [Camper Fidenza / Frances Rifé Studio] 02 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/903019/camper-fidenza-frances-rife-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream