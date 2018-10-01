Green Shutter House / OOF! architecture

-
Architects
-
Location
-
Area118.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Lighting DesignerGiffin Design
-
JoinerCab.Net Joinery
-
Building SurveyorsBSA Building Surveyors
-
Windows + DoorsPickering Joinery
-
BuildersMitty & Price
-
Site403.0 m2
Text description provided by the architects. Green Shutter House is a little project to convert a dour old post office into a beach house. Double-blinded, high sill-ed windows and boxy rooms made the original house frustratingly closed to the great outdoors. A few simple changes have relaxed the house into the more laid-back pace of life at the beach.
It now catches the holiday vibes and opens itself to beautiful views over serene native wetlands as you listen to the muted roar of wild surf beaches from the dune behind. We like to think that it's finally found it's mojo as a sunny summer beach house.