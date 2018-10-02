World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Masparti Martinka Spusta Architekti
  6. 2017
  7. Family House in the Slope / Masparti Martinka Spusta Architekti

Family House in the Slope / Masparti Martinka Spusta Architekti

  • 08:00 - 2 October, 2018
Family House in the Slope / Masparti Martinka Spusta Architekti
Family House in the Slope / Masparti Martinka Spusta Architekti, © BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

© BoysPlayNice

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on a hill below the forest, almost at the end of the street. Building activity in this neighbourhood began in the inter-war period, when large villas of several floors were built. In the course of the following years the place became more dense as the original gardens were divided into smaller lots, where newer houses of smaller–scale started to appear.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The house is designed on a plot which offers a view of the opposite forested slope. This view is preserved both for those entering the top end of the street from the forest, as well as for those who live on the opposite side of the street, as the height of the house is rather low. Still, as the house is extended further to the garden, it offers great views over Drahany Highlands stretching on the horizon.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

We designed the house as low as possible from the street and as simple as possible in general, especially when it is rather complex since designed for a family of three generations; the house is partially hidden underground and all what was needed is included in one extended form stretching into the narrow garden.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
3D SCHEME
3D SCHEME
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The entrance is situated at the level of the upper floor, where a garage for two cars and the larger apartment with terrace is situated. Smaller apartment is at the lower floor with direct entry to the garden.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

About this office
Masparti Martinka Spusta Architekti
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Czech Republic
Cite: "Family House in the Slope / Masparti Martinka Spusta Architekti" 02 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902867/dum-ve-svahu-masparti-martinka-spusta-architekti/> ISSN 0719-8884

