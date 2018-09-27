An Indian Modern House / 23DC Architects

+ 27

MAIN CONTENT

This house in Jalandhar, India is a Contemporary design with elements of Indian Traditional houses. It is an outcome of several inputs and iterations from our design team which leads to proper utilization of the irregular shape of the land and also the vision of client love for Indian elements. The entrance to the house is through a deep corridor with ornamented stone Columns Elements like open Courtyard, jharokhas, etc. are incorporated in a contemporary style so that it gives pure traditional Indian home feel. The plan is oriented to gain maximum landscape area. Light is given special consideration by way of location and orientation Connectivity of spaces, an open plan as well as privacy are balanced in the design, which is layered into three levels and connected with external Landscape spaces.

LAWN AREA

Courtyards provide open-to-sky, outdoor space away from the public eye. Family activities can spill out, yet remain protected from the outside world. The space became an apt, socio-cultural congruent providing ground space for the family, especially women and children to carry out daily chores and festive celebrations. The central void became a connecting volume between floors with visual, audio and physical link maintaining a rapport with vertically segregated floors.

STAIRCASE AREA

Light is given special consideration. This open courtyard in-house, which viewed from every corner of the house provides ample of natural light.

ENTRANCE

The main entrance foyer is greeted with a carved statue of Ganesha, the Hindu god who preserves the world with prosperity, order, and peace framed within Indian arch.

DRAWING ROOM

Indian design often calls to mind opulent rooms draped in colorful silks, but some Indian interiors are quite simple and utilitarian. Hits of colors and pattern liven up the clean lines of this contemporary Indian formal living space. The exotic artwork on the wall, calm, neutral hues, simple furnishings, natural material, and clean lines to create a balanced and harmonious ambiance.

DINING AREA

The dining room is still the perfect place to share meal times and beautiful moments with friends and family. A chandelier, wall art, and mesmerizing furnishing are adding more glory to the room.

MASTER BEDROOM

Indian decor is often rich in color, pattern, and texture; just a few strategically placed pieces can fill a room with exotic flair. An antique Indian bed back, hand- stitched with beading and gold thread, completely transforms this urban loft bedroom into a vibrant, energetic space.

LIVING AREA

Family lounge is the most sociable room in the house proving ample seating for the family with the L-shaped lounger and poufy which plays multiple roles of the footstool, a seat and a coffee table if needed. An apt area to spend quality time with loved ones together.

TERRACE

The terrace features a fancy bar with a comfortable sitting lounge for the resident to enliven after a long day.

F.F. BALCONY

The coziest area in the house is the ceiling-mounted swing which serves as a stress buster after the hustle and hectic day.