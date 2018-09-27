World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. 23DC Architects
  6. 2018
  7. An Indian Modern House / 23DC Architects

An Indian Modern House / 23DC Architects

  • 20:00 - 27 September, 2018
An Indian Modern House / 23DC Architects
An Indian Modern House / 23DC Architects, © Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

MAIN CONTENT
This house in Jalandhar, India is a Contemporary design with elements of Indian Traditional houses. It is an outcome of several inputs and iterations from our design team which leads to proper utilization of the irregular shape of the land and also the vision of client love for Indian elements. The entrance to the house is through a deep corridor with ornamented stone Columns Elements like open Courtyard, jharokhas, etc. are incorporated in a contemporary style so that it gives pure traditional Indian home feel. The plan is oriented to gain maximum landscape area. Light is given special consideration by way of location and orientation Connectivity of spaces, an open plan as well as privacy are balanced in the design, which is layered into three levels and connected with external Landscape spaces.

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

LAWN AREA
Courtyards provide open-to-sky, outdoor space away from the public eye. Family activities can spill out, yet remain protected from the outside world. The space became an apt, socio-cultural congruent providing ground space for the family, especially women and children to carry out daily chores and festive celebrations. The central void became a connecting volume between floors with visual, audio and physical link maintaining a rapport with vertically segregated floors.

STAIRCASE AREA
Light is given special consideration. This open courtyard in-house, which viewed from every corner of the house provides ample of natural light.

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

ENTRANCE
The main entrance foyer is greeted with a carved statue of Ganesha, the Hindu god who preserves the world with prosperity, order, and peace framed within Indian arch.

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

DRAWING ROOM
Indian design often calls to mind opulent rooms draped in colorful silks, but some Indian interiors are quite simple and utilitarian. Hits of colors and pattern liven up the clean lines of this contemporary Indian formal living space. The exotic artwork on the wall, calm, neutral hues, simple furnishings, natural material, and clean lines to create a balanced and harmonious ambiance.

DINING AREA
The dining room is still the perfect place to share meal times and beautiful moments with friends and family. A chandelier, wall art, and mesmerizing furnishing are adding more glory to the room.

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

MASTER BEDROOM
Indian decor is often rich in color, pattern, and texture; just a few strategically placed pieces can fill a room with exotic flair. An antique Indian bed back, hand- stitched with beading and gold thread, completely transforms this urban loft bedroom into a vibrant, energetic space.

LIVING AREA
Family lounge is the most sociable room in the house proving ample seating for the family with the L-shaped lounger and poufy which plays multiple roles of the footstool, a seat and a coffee table if needed. An apt area to spend quality time with loved ones together.

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

TERRACE
The terrace features a fancy bar with a comfortable sitting lounge for the resident to enliven after a long day.

F.F. BALCONY
The coziest area in the house is the ceiling-mounted swing which serves as a stress buster after the hustle and hectic day. 

© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

About this office
23DC Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "An Indian Modern House / 23DC Architects" 27 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902804/an-indian-modern-house-23dc-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

