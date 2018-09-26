Hekikai Shinkin Bank Misono / Kengo Kuma and Associates

+ 5

Text description provided by the architects. The Hekikai Shin-yo Kinko is located at the center of Nagoya city. It is an office building for the bank covered with wooden lattice that produces warm and humane atmosphere.

We installed a green space named Green Void at a point facing the intersection and made it as a cubic green that joins the ground and the rooftop. Our planning aimed to give comfort to the town with this green, while design it to be viewed and enjoyed from every corner in the building.

Facing the same road stands Misonoza, another project of ours which is the most famous theater in Nagoya. The louvers applied at the façade of the theater are laid out diagonally and resonate with the wooden louvers for the exterior of the bank. Wooden louvers not only create a gentle rhythm to the streets but also take in foresty sunbeam inside the building.