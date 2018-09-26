World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. United States
  5. SWA/BALSLEY
  6. 2018
  7. Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park Phase II / SWA/BALSLEY + WEISS/MANFREDI

Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park Phase II / SWA/BALSLEY + WEISS/MANFREDI

  • 11:00 - 26 September, 2018
Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park Phase II / SWA/BALSLEY + WEISS/MANFREDI
Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park Phase II / SWA/BALSLEY + WEISS/MANFREDI, © David Lloyd/SWA
© David Lloyd/SWA

© David Lloyd/SWA © Bill Tatham/SWA © Bill Tatham/SWA © David Lloyd/SWA + 23

  • Prime Consultant and Infrastructure Designer

    ARUP

  • Landscape Construction Administration

    SiteWorks

  • Ecological Systems and Restoration Ecologist

    Great Ecology

  • Marine Engineering

    CH2M Hill

  • Public Art

    Nobuho Nagasawa

  • Artist Consultant

    Suzanne Randolph Fine Arts

  • MEPFP Engineering

    A.G. Consulting Engineering, P.C.

  • Environmental Engineer

    Yu & Associates

  • Cost Estimator

    VJ Associates

  • Traffic Engineer

    B-A Engineering, P.C.

  • Survey and Utilities

    Naik Consulting Group

  • Graphic Designer

    Nice Kern

  • Historical Researcher

    AKRF

  • Construction Manager

    The Liro Group

  • Park Designers

    SWA/BALSLEY and WEISS/MANFREDI
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Bill Tatham/SWA
© Bill Tatham/SWA

Text description provided by the architects. Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park Phase II, opening summer of 2018, transforms 5.5 acres of an abandoned industrial landscape into a new waterfront park. Phase II of the park begins south of 54th Avenue and wraps around Newtown Creek to complete the full vision of Hunter’s Point South Park initiated with the Phase I park, resulting in nearly 11 acres of a continuous waterfront park. The park offers places of retreat and invites intimate connections with nature at the water’s edge, complementing the active recreation spaces in the Phase 1 park.

© Bill Tatham/SWA
© Bill Tatham/SWA
Plan
Plan
© Albert Vecerka/ESTO
© Albert Vecerka/ESTO
Sketch
Sketch

The park is also a new model for waterfront resilience, with a “soft” approach to protecting the water’s edge from floodwaters. A trail meanders along the causeway, elevated slightly above the river, a stroll of shifting perspectives of the skyline and close-ups of the marsh habitat along the river’s edge and protects nearly 1.5 acres of newly established wetlands. The design also leverages the site’s dramatic topography with a shaded grassy promontory, a new island reached by a pedestrian bridge, a kayak launch, exercise and picnic terraces, a collection of intimate “break-out” lounges off the pathways, and a dramatic cantilevered overlook that hovers above the wetland and offers panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline.

© Albert Vecerka/ESTO
© Albert Vecerka/ESTO

The park was a design collaboration between SWA/BALSLEY and WEISS/MANFREDI with ARUP as the prime consultant and infrastructure designer. The design re-establishes the site’s former marshland identity and introduces a resilient, multi-layered recreational and cultural destination, bringing the city to the park and the park to the waterfront.

© David Lloyd/SWA
© David Lloyd/SWA

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
SWA/BALSLEY
Office
WEISS/MANFREDI
Office

Cite: "Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park Phase II / SWA/BALSLEY + WEISS/MANFREDI" 26 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902745/hunters-point-south-waterfront-park-phase-ii-swa-balsley-plus-weiss-manfredi/> ISSN 0719-8884

