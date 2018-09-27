Monastery House / Bureau Fraai

+ 9

Architects Bureau Fraai

Location The Netherlands

Lead Architects Daniel Aw & Rikjan Scholten

Area 340.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Madasiro Fotografie

Manufacturers Loading...

Contractor Casco De Nijs

Interior Builder BA interieurbouw More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the former Sint Lucia monastery in Bennebroek, The Netherlands, Bureau Fraai has made a interior design transforming a part of a characteristic monastery into a high-quality townhouse while maintaining the characteristic qualities of the monastery.

By introducing a new oak staircase with slender steel railings, the living room on the ground floor is connected to the basement on the one hand and the sleeping floor for the children and the multifunctional attic floor on the other. By introducing a robust oak element in this attic, the large space with authentic trusses is divided into a sleeping area with Jacuzzi, a bathroom, a walk-in closet and a mezzanine with workplaces.

The bed and Jacuzzi are embedded in an elevated stage.