World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

i

i

i

i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Bureau Fraai
  6. 2018
  7. Monastery House / Bureau Fraai

Monastery House / Bureau Fraai

  • 09:00 - 27 September, 2018
Monastery House / Bureau Fraai
Monastery House / Bureau Fraai, © Madasiro Fotografie
© Madasiro Fotografie

© Madasiro Fotografie
Text description provided by the architects. In the former Sint Lucia monastery in Bennebroek, The Netherlands, Bureau Fraai has made a interior design transforming a part of a characteristic monastery into a high-quality townhouse while maintaining the characteristic qualities of the monastery.

© Madasiro Fotografie
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Madasiro Fotografie
By introducing a new oak staircase with slender steel railings, the living room on the ground floor is connected to the basement on the one hand and the sleeping floor for the children and the multifunctional attic floor on the other. By introducing a robust oak element in this attic, the large space with authentic trusses is divided into a sleeping area with Jacuzzi, a bathroom, a walk-in closet and a mezzanine with workplaces.

The bed and Jacuzzi are embedded in an elevated stage.

© Madasiro Fotografie
About this office
Bureau Fraai
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses The Netherlands
Cite: "Monastery House / Bureau Fraai" 27 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902701/monastery-house-bureau-fraai/> ISSN 0719-8884

