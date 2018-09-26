World
  Concrete Void – Vijay Transtech Factory / Sameep Padora & Associates

Concrete Void – Vijay Transtech Factory / Sameep Padora & Associates

  • 23:00 - 26 September, 2018
Concrete Void – Vijay Transtech Factory / Sameep Padora & Associates
Concrete Void – Vijay Transtech Factory / Sameep Padora & Associates, © Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

© Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner + 33

  • Architects

    Sameep Padora & Associates

  • Location

    Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, India

  • Design Team

    Harshat Verma, Aparna Dhareshwar, Sandeep Patwa Assisted by: Sagar Kudtarkar, Parth Patel

  • Structural Consultant

    Rajeev Shah

  • Area

    2000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Edmund Sumner, Sameep Padora
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. The factory is located on a plot in a logistical warehousing facility on the outskirts of Mumbai. As is typical of most industrial warehouses in the area, the default construction material for most buildings is corrugated metal sheathing and the general prevalent built form is opaque without visual or physical connection to the immediate environment, thus turning the precinct into a continuous hard edge.

Our first instinct was to position the project as relief from the experience of this existing impervious precinct mass. On the North-West corner of our site, a portion prone to seasonal flooding we consolidated a low lying, as a water body that fluctuates through the year allowing for water to enter and drain the site based on surrounding water levels. While the expression of the building’s heaviness was of interest, the heart of the project is the void of the central open to sky courtyard around which the factory’s building’s production floors are organized. These relatively thin floorplates ensured well-lit work spaces. The central open to sky courtyard is visually connected to the common spaces of the precinctoutside the building through the void under a 50 foot cantilevered floor over the seasonal water body doubling as a shaded breakout space for the employees.

© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

The cast-in-place heavy concrete materiality of the ‘porous’ block is in sharp contrast to lightweight but opaque steel sheathing of the buildings around.

© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

The corner void connecting to the central void courtyard creates an extroverted factory type, visually linking to the access road beyond the site as well as offering relief from the impenetrable adjoining building masses.

© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

Cite: "Concrete Void – Vijay Transtech Factory / Sameep Padora & Associates" 26 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902697/concrete-void-nil-vijay-transtech-factory-sameep-padora-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

