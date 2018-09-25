World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. United States
  5. Thomas Phifer and Partners
  6. 2018
  7. The New Glenstone / Thomas Phifer and Partners

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

The New Glenstone / Thomas Phifer and Partners

  • 15:14 - 25 September, 2018
The New Glenstone / Thomas Phifer and Partners
Save this picture!
The New Glenstone / Thomas Phifer and Partners, © Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners
© Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners

© Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners © Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners © Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners © Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners + 20

  • The Gallery (Original Building) Architect

    Charles Gwathmey, Gwathmey Siegel & Associates Architects

  • Project Team, Thomas Phifer and Partners

    Thomas Phifer, Gabriel Smith, Andrew Mazor, Michael Trudeau, Rebecca Garnett, Jon Benner, John Bassett, Bethany Mahre, Robert Chan, Lamare Wimberly, Elijah Porter, Isaiah King, Petra Pearsall

  • Project Team, PWP Landscape Architecture

    Adam Greenspan, Peter Walker, Steve Tycz, Conard Lindgren, Seth Rodewald-Bates, Marta Gual, Eustacia Brossart, Julie Canter, Lisa Daye, Matthew Donham, Lauren Hackney, Collin Jones, Pheobe Lickwar, Mi Yang

  • Arborist

    Bartlett Tree Experts

  • Office Interiors

    Stantec Architecture

  • AV/IT Consultan

    CallisonRTKL

  • Café Creative Direction

    HFB STUDIO

  • Civil Engineering

    VIKA, Inc.

  • Code Review

    PFP Engineering and Design, Inc.

  • Concrete Consultant

    Reginold D. Hough Associates

  • Cost Estimator

    Stuart-Lynn Company, Inc.

  • Ecologist

    Jeffrey Wolinkski

  • Elevators

    Hector Columbani Associates, LLC

  • Façade Design

    R.A. Heintges & Associates

  • Food Services

    JGL Food Service Consultants

  • General Contractor, Environmental Center

    Whitener and Jackson, Inc.

  • Geotechnical Engineering

    Schnabel Engineering DC

  • Graphic Design

    2x4

  • Irrigation

    Sweeney & Associates

  • Landscape Architecture Consultant

    RAFT

  • M/E/P/FP Engineering

    Altieri Sebor Wieber LLC

  • M/E/P/FP Engineering, Patio

    KTA Group, Inc

  • Master Mason

    Philip Dolphin

  • Meadow Consultant

    Larry Weaner Landscape Associates

  • Natural Lighting Design

    ARUP New York and London Offices

  • Owner’s Representative

    MGAC

  • Security Consultant

    Layne Consultants International

  • Soil Scientist

    Pine & Swallow Environmental

  • Specifications

    Construction Specifications, Inc.

  • Stream Restoration Construction

    Aquatic Resource Restoration Company

  • Structural Engineering

    Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, LLP

  • Sustainability

    Buro Happold

  • Water Court / Constructed Wetland Engineering:

    Biohabitats

  • Waterproofing

    Henshell and Buccellato

  • Original Building Area

    30,000 square feet (gross)

  • New Building

    204,000 square feet for the Pavilions

  • New Building Galleries

    50,000 square feet

  • New Building Offices

    12,000 square feet

  • New Building Water Court

    18,000 square feet
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners
© Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners

Text description provided by the architects. Located on 230 acres in Potomac, Maryland, near Washington, DC, Glenstone is a museum of modern and contemporary art that offers visitors a seamlessly integrated experience of works from its collection, architecture, and landscape. Its first exhibition building, known as the Gallery, was designed by Charles Gwathmey of Gwathmey Siegel & Associates Architects and opened to the public in 2006. The natural setting, designed by Adam Greenspan and Peter Walker of PWP Landscape Architecture, incorporates major works of outdoor sculpture within rolling meadows and unspoiled woodlands. Admission to Glenstone is always free. Visits are scheduled, to ensure that guests can have an unhurried, intimate engagement with the artworks and environment.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners
© Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners

To provide access to a larger portion of its collection and enhance its service to the public, Glenstone has completed a major expansion of its museum facilities and landscape. The centerpiece is a new 204,000- square-foot building, called the Pavilions, designed by Thomas Phifer of Thomas Phifer and Partners.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners
© Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners
© Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners

Embedded into a rise in the landscape to give the outward impression of discrete buildings rising out of the earth, as in a traditional hill town, the Pavilions is organized within as a ring of gallery rooms surrounding a large landscaped Water Court. Rooms of varying sizes, configurations, and light conditions house single-artist installations and a multiple-artist survey of works from the Glenstone collection. The building significantly expands Glenstone’s indoor exhibition space, from 9,000 to 59,000 square feet, and also provides increased office space and support facilities. A strategic master plan and site design by PWP Landscape Architecture more than doubles the area of restored woodlands, meadows and streams accessible to the public, from approximately 100 to 230 acres. The expansion also provides a new public entrance and arrival building, two free-standing cafés, and, in 2019, a center that highlights environmentally sustainable practices at Glenstone.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners
© Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners

The Pavilions first appears as a cluster of simple masonry forms, varying in size and proportions and embedded in a rise in the land. The Pavilions has eleven rooms and nine of them will feature single-artist installations at the time of the opening. One room features an installation of works by 52 artists represented in the Glenstone collection, and another room offers a view of the landscape. There are also artworks installed in the entry and the passage around the Water Court.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners
© Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners

The Pavilions’ design emphasizes materials that evoke a direct, elemental and timeless dialogue with the surrounding landscape. The exterior is made of 26,000 stacked blocks of cast concrete, individually poured to measure six feet long, a foot high and a foot deep. Although no color- altering pigment was used, the pouring method and mixture of cement and sand were allowed to result in slight variations in the light gray color and in the texture. This finish deliberately contrasts with the smooth precision of the windows, which have been specially engineered using glass panels as large as nine feet wide by thirty feet tall, and are set flush into stainless steel mullions. The glass surfaces and concrete blocks form a seamless skin that bridges the building’s indoor and outdoor spaces. White maple is used to clad the interior walls, ceiling and floors of the Café, Arrival Hall and the room looking out into the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners
© Iwan Baan courtesy of Thomas Phifer and Partners

View the complete gallery

