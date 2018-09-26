World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. United States
  5. RO | ROCKETT DESIGN
  6. 2016
  7. Teton Residence / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN

Teton Residence / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN

  • 17:00 - 26 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Teton Residence / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN
Save this picture!
Teton Residence / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN, © Gabe Border
© Gabe Border

© Gabe Border © Gabe Border © Gabe Border © Gabe Border + 35

  • Architects

    RO | ROCKETT DESIGN

  • Location

    Driggs, ID, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Jason Ro (Principal), Zac Rockett (Principal), Joseph Sandy (Designer)

  • Area

    3300.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Gabe Border

  • Structural Engineer

    KL&A, INC.

  • Landscape Architect

    Place Landscape Architects

  • Geotech

    Nelson Engineering

  • Survey Engineer

    AW Engineering

  • General Contractor

    Volcko Construction

  • Interior Designer

    Kendall Wilkinson Design
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Gabe Border
© Gabe Border

Text description provided by the architects. A young family desired to build a retreat on a large lot located outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming in bucolic Teton County, Idaho. The design locates the house amidst an expansive wetland that fluctuates seasonally.  A small, spring-fed creek to the south supports a healthy cutthroat trout population.  To the east and west are spectacular mountain views and from the south blows a consistent wind.

Save this picture!
© Gabe Border
© Gabe Border

The architecture works in response by elevating utilities, structure and program to address the fluctuations of the site and to minimize the impact to the delicate ecosystem.  Efforts were focused to preserve and restore the site’s diverse landscape by minimizing the building footprint – resulting in a compact, efficient layout which focused on building “up” instead of “out”.   This strategy stays light on the ground and allows the primary programs of the house to raise above the wetland vegetation to take in all the site has to offer. The Grand Tetons become visible to the east and the trekking of moose becomes appreciable.  The sky, landscape and wildlife change dramatically over the course of a day and a season.

Save this picture!
© Gabe Border
© Gabe Border
Save this picture!
Upper Floor plan
Upper Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Gabe Border
© Gabe Border

The analytical as well as the interpretive analysis of the site not only informed the location and orientation of the house but also helped inform the programmatic layout of the house in both plan and section.  Offset forms which separate public and private zones create both clerestory windows that daylight and ventilate and a double-high, sky lit circulation zone. The program is arranged with the main living area and master suite located on the upper floor to capture the expansive views. Prominent moments are framed through monumental glazed openings, which directly access covered porches. The deep roof overhangs provide shading and coverage from the region’s unforgiving and ever-changing weather.

Save this picture!
© Gabe Border
© Gabe Border

The material palette of earthen rock and stained wood works to tie the architecture to the tones, materials and textures of the region, all to help create an architecture that is derived from the site.  The house, floating above the landscape, becomes a wonderful retreat in a truly unique environment.

Save this picture!
© Gabe Border
© Gabe Border

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
RO | ROCKETT DESIGN
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential United States
Cite: "Teton Residence / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN" 26 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902627/teton-residence-ro-rockett-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »