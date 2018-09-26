World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. CDM Casas de México
  6. 2017
  7. LJ30 House / CDM Casas de México

LJ30 House / CDM Casas de México

  • 13:00 - 26 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
LJ30 House / CDM Casas de México
Save this picture!
LJ30 House / CDM Casas de México, © Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

© Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea + 31

  • Architects

    CDM Casas de México

  • Location

    Zapopan, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Javier Dueñas, Jaime de Obeso

  • Architecture and Construction Team

    Delfino Lozano, Daniel Villalba, Gabriela González, Gustavo Martin, Adriana Alarcón,Gabriela Serrano, Ernesto Godínez, Rodrigo Carreón

  • Area

    1788.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographer

    Lorena Darquea

  • Plumbing installations

    IPLA

  • Illumination

    Artenluz

  • Electrical calculation

    GRB

  • Automation

    AVS

  • Carpentry

    Creativos en Carpintería

  • Window shop

    Ventalum y Alejandro Rojo

  • Harmonization

    Ana Mejía

  • Kitchen

    PIACERE

  • Interior design

    MUMO

  • Landscaping

    CDM Casas de México
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

About the concept and the design resources
Identity is frequently defined by who we are, where do we come from and where do we go; these three vital moments characterize individuality and, supported by design, are translated into atmospheres allowing the user to imprint that identity in every space.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

For this house, two rather remote design principles were specified: the sensations obtained from the spatiality of haciendas, and the energetic fundamentals present in oriental ideologies. This will be the premise to establish the house personality that searches inherently for harmony and familiarity. On one side, the house was conceived with the purpose of rescuing the modus vivendi of haciendas that served as inspiration for the search of a bucolic character that merges with the actual design, avoiding historicisms.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The users, antique collectors, wanted to transmit the passion for the antique with an architecture that allowed key pieces to be the protagonists in the space, mixing contemporary furniture to elude the impression of living in a gallery.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

On the other side, it was necessary that the energetic balance obtained through harmonization disciplines like feng shui, was present in every aspect of the design. For this, special attention was paid to dimensions, materials, site and proportions.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The juxtapositions of these conditions is what generated the challenge of creating a house that transmits a cozy and contemporary sensation, whose goal is to be enjoyed and lived in a traditional mexican way: with friends and family.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The energy flow resulted fundamental. With the hacienda as primary concept, the distribution of the spaces followed a series of harmonic principles that determined not only the architectural floor plans but also the materiality of every space. The feng shui standards were included in diverse shapes such as a principal entry with an andalusian inspired fountain that connects with a patio where a Magnolia redirects the inhabitant into the staircase framed by a metallic rail, or into the living room delimited by a wood cube that reveals a bar once opened. To the back, a fire pit completes the circle of elements: water, soil, metal, wood and fire.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Save this picture!
Upper floor plan
Upper floor plan
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Around this circle, the social areas interconnect each other in the same way hacienda rooms do. The relation with the exterior became remarkably important being the house able to enjoy the imposing views that surround it and the interior patio through very subtle transitions. This, combined with considerable heights, large windows and symmetry, provide the house with a certain dynamism that strengthens the reinterpretation of the hacienda.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Lastly, familiarity and singularity were obtained by placing antiques along with a contemporary design to conceived sophisticated atmospheres that maintain the personality the clients wanted to reflect in the house they would share with friends and family, creating a kaleidoscope of experiences.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
CDM Casas de México
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Mexico
Cite: "LJ30 House / CDM Casas de México" [casa LJ30 / CDM Casas de México] 26 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902620/lj30-house-cdm-casas-de-mexico/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »