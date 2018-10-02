World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Nishikicho-bunkaisan / SUGAWARADAISUKE Architects

  • 19:00 - 2 October, 2018
Nishikicho-bunkaisan / SUGAWARADAISUKE Architects
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

  • Structural Design

    TECTONICA INC. (Yasunori Suzuki)

  • Constructor

    Dragon (Junichiro Maruyama)

  • Sign

    Habataku Inc., Nonbiri go-do Company, SUGAWARADAISUKE Architects Inc.
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

"Nishiki-cho Bunkaisan" is a renovation project for a new creative center integrating food museum, restaurant, farm business incubation office and residence for innovating personality of people, business and culture with inheriting the memory of Nishiki-cho area. “Bunkai×San”means “demolition×creation” in Japanese. This is why the architectural design target is to construct self-renovation system to generate opportunities and places for creating the next social vision.

Plans
Plans

The existing building will be demolished in 10 years due to the urban redevelopment and not require　recovering to original condition. It leads a renovation design to generates 3 different condition of architectural parts and element, original existing / additional new / half-demolition.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Coexistence of 3 different conditions shows us new perspective of local history of people and area. The design composes self-renovation system for creators to adopt to unpredictable demands for future, Also, innovates new spatial value and atmosphere with crush between old elements and new functions.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

This project creates an innovation platform for the next social vision with rereading, rewriting existing value and discovering new space potential. Renovation can create innovation for the next era based on long human history.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Refurbishment Renovation Japan
Cite: "Nishikicho-bunkaisan / SUGAWARADAISUKE Architects" 02 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902561/nishikicho-bunkaisan-sugawaradaisuke-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

