All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  5. Architect Oshir Asaban
  6. 2018
  7. E.Y House / Architect Oshir Asaban

E.Y House / Architect Oshir Asaban

  • 02:00 - 29 September, 2018
E.Y House / Architect Oshir Asaban
E.Y House / Architect Oshir Asaban, © Itay Benit
© Itay Benit

© Itay Benit

Text description provided by the architects. In a private house in the prestigious town of Savyon, Israel, parents and their two children live. "The customers are very family-oriented people who like to entertain and celebrate, they asked for a home that feels like a summer resort," says Asaban. The impressive villa is located in the center of a 1,400 square meter lot and its interior is designed to seamlessly merge with the outside garden surroundings the house.

© Itay Benit
© Itay Benit

At the ground floor located are the living room, the kitchen and a dining area, family room and a work space. "The planning challenge at the public area was the division of space and the distinction between the functions, and at the same time the desire to maintain a connection between them and the outside garden," recalls Asaban. "From the challenge came the idea of ​​a home office divided by 6 iron pivot doors, a central element in the house that also divides the space and defines the functions and simultaneously enables the connection. "The six iron doors, each 3 meters high, are closed for privacy and concentration and define the work space. The inner division of each door consists of empty space through which air enters, and space with striped glass that bring natural light into the office. When the pivot doors are open, the home office becomes an integral part of the living room and the dining area. You can work and be part of the hospitality area.

Plan
Plan

On the back of the home office there is a 10 meters length bookcase which continues into the family room. The kitchen is composed of non-standard kitchen materials.          "I wanted the kitchen not to be different or detached from the language of the public area, and to feel more like a hospitality space." "In the dining area I designed a cabinet with a Statuario surface, ribbed glass and black oak wood, which makes it look more like a piece of furniture than a kitchen."

© Itay Benit
© Itay Benit

The entire living room is surrounded by an outdoor balcony, floating above the pool area and its terrace. "The green blacony overlooks the pool and opens a panoramic view inspired by a resort vibe," says Oshir. Three canopy beds, a wealth of textiles, a bar and an outdoor kitchen, a living room and a Jacuzzi all assures exceptional hospitality for the residents and their guests.

© Itay Benit
© Itay Benit

The spacious central second floor master bedroom overlooks the pool and the courtyard, designed in natural tones. Also in this room is the black cabinet with the marble surface and brass handles designed by Asaban, adhering to the look and feel of the entrance floor and continuing with a palette of shades that matches the house, calm and powerful. The entrance to the bathroom is through a 7-meter walk-in closet. Next to the large sink cabinet is a bronze reflective glass wall. The glass divides the toilet and the shower.

© Itay Benit
© Itay Benit

The color scheme of the house is mostly monochromatic. The colors come mostly from the outside, from the green vegetation, from external styling elements and from an art collection acquired by the owner over the years - carpets, accessories and precious art objects. Many of them are etched with a personal dedication. They add character and tell the family story. "I especially like a floor lamp in the dining area". Most of the furniture and mirrors were designed by Asaban, including a bright blue cabinet that gives a color boost in the entrance foyer of the house.

© Itay Benit
© Itay Benit

"E.Y House / Architect Oshir Asaban" 29 Sep 2018. ArchDaily.

