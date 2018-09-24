World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Oppenheim Architecture's Vast Star Metal Project Begins Construction in Atlanta, Georgia

Oppenheim Architecture's Vast Star Metal Project Begins Construction in Atlanta, Georgia

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Oppenheim Architecture's Vast Star Metal Project Begins Construction in Atlanta, Georgia
Save this picture!
Oppenheim Architecture's Vast Star Metal Project Begins Construction in Atlanta, Georgia, Aerial view of Star Metals Offices and Residences. Image © Luxigon
Aerial view of Star Metals Offices and Residences. Image © Luxigon

Oppenheim Architecture has released an update of their proposed Star Metals development in Atlanta, Georgia. Spread over two schemes, the project seeks to “shift the paradigm of what’s possible for new urban environments” through a 1.36 million-square-foot masterplan.

The Oppenheim scheme consists of a 14-story “Star Metals Offices” building, accommodating offices, terraces, parking, and retail, and a nine-story “Star Metals Residences” building with over 400 residential units.

Street view of Star Metals Residences. Image © Luxigon Street view of Star Metals Offices and Residences. Image © Luxigon Terrace view of Star Metals Offices. Image © Luxigon Street view of Star Metals Offices and Residences. Image © Taller De Escalas + 8

Save this picture!
Street view of Star Metals Offices and Residences. Image © Luxigon
Street view of Star Metals Offices and Residences. Image © Luxigon

The 14-story Star Metals Office building contains mixed-use office and retail facilities within a concrete frame structure, and metal panel / curtainwall glazed façades. A total of 225,000 square feet of offices and 23,000 square feet of retail are contained within the 1.8 acre site, with tenants availing of communal outdoor terraces, and a rooftop restaurant with sweeping views across Atlanta.

Save this picture!
Street view of Star Metals Offices and Residences. Image © Taller De Escalas
Street view of Star Metals Offices and Residences. Image © Taller De Escalas

The design concept was heavily inspired by the site’s historical context, as well as the existing industrial, agricultural, and warehouse structures. The low cost, easily maintained, long-lasting materiality of the existing structures is translated into a simple, honest palette for the Star Metals Office building, with concrete, steel, and glass arranged in a variety of repetitive patterns.

Save this picture!
Rooftop view of Star Metals Offices. Image © Luxigon
Rooftop view of Star Metals Offices. Image © Luxigon

Responding to the project’s substantial program, the elevations of individual floors are uniquely articulated to create moment and shadow, hence reducing the perceived scale of the overall volume. This “stratified” approach serves to reflect the varying uses of the building, while also offering a unique, fresh narrative in a historically-conscious manner.

Save this picture!
Terrace view of Star Metals Offices. Image © Luxigon
Terrace view of Star Metals Offices. Image © Luxigon

We looked to the incredible industrial heritage of the site to evoke the spirit of the place. The area is marked by the astonishing convergence of cargo train activities and its traces as a metallurgic production center – incredible past industrial conditions.
-Chad Oppenheim, Principal Oppenheim Architecture

Save this picture!
Retail interior view of Star Metals Offices. Image © Taller De Escalas
Retail interior view of Star Metals Offices. Image © Taller De Escalas

Meanwhile, the corrugated-metal-clad Star Metals Residences building responds to the momentum of a rapidly evolving, vibrant neighborhood. The 9-story scheme seeks to capture the youthful energy of its surroundings though a series of “socially-targeted amenities” including a rooftop pool and terrace, library, and theater. A retail-focused ground floor will provide residents access to additional future amenities, while a 600-space parking garage will include electric-car charging stations and bike storage.

Save this picture!
Street view of Star Metals Residences. Image © Luxigon
Street view of Star Metals Residences. Image © Luxigon

The new buildings seeks to evoke the history and nature of the surrounding areas. The office building is broken down to grant different architectural characters for the tenants. We've designed amenities such as the rooftop garden and panoramic views towards downtown Atlanta to help connect people to the site and the place.
-Chad Oppenheim, Principal Oppenheim Architecture

Save this picture!
Street view of Star Metals Residences. Image © Luxigon
Street view of Star Metals Residences. Image © Luxigon

Construction is expected to be completed by 2020.

More information regarding the Star Metals development is available on the official website here.

News via: Oppenheim Architecture

  • Architects

    Oppenheim Architecture

  • Design Team

    Chad Oppenheim, Kevin Heidorn, Alex Lozano, Liduam Pong

  • Architect of Record (Offices)

    Warner Summers Architecture & Interior Design

  • Architect of Record (Residences)

    Dwell Design Studio

  • Interior Design

    Square Feet Studio

  • Civil Engineers (Offices)

    Eberly & Associates

  • MEP Engineers (Offices)

    Jordan & Skala Engineers

  • Structural Engineers (Offices)

    KSI

  • Lease Administration

    Jones Lang LaSalle

  • Client

    Allen Morris Company

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Luxigon

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Oppenheim Architecture
Office

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Oppenheim Architecture's Vast Star Metal Project Begins Construction in Atlanta, Georgia" 24 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902537/oppenheim-architectures-vast-star-metal-project-begins-construction-in-atlanta-georgia/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »