Oppenheim Architecture's Vast Star Metal Project Begins Construction in Atlanta, Georgia

Aerial view of Star Metals Offices and Residences.

Oppenheim Architecture has released an update of their proposed Star Metals development in Atlanta, Georgia. Spread over two schemes, the project seeks to “shift the paradigm of what’s possible for new urban environments” through a 1.36 million-square-foot masterplan.

The Oppenheim scheme consists of a 14-story “Star Metals Offices” building, accommodating offices, terraces, parking, and retail, and a nine-story “Star Metals Residences” building with over 400 residential units.

Street view of Star Metals Offices and Residences.

The 14-story Star Metals Office building contains mixed-use office and retail facilities within a concrete frame structure, and metal panel / curtainwall glazed façades. A total of 225,000 square feet of offices and 23,000 square feet of retail are contained within the 1.8 acre site, with tenants availing of communal outdoor terraces, and a rooftop restaurant with sweeping views across Atlanta.

Street view of Star Metals Offices and Residences.

The design concept was heavily inspired by the site’s historical context, as well as the existing industrial, agricultural, and warehouse structures. The low cost, easily maintained, long-lasting materiality of the existing structures is translated into a simple, honest palette for the Star Metals Office building, with concrete, steel, and glass arranged in a variety of repetitive patterns.

Rooftop view of Star Metals Offices.

Responding to the project’s substantial program, the elevations of individual floors are uniquely articulated to create moment and shadow, hence reducing the perceived scale of the overall volume. This “stratified” approach serves to reflect the varying uses of the building, while also offering a unique, fresh narrative in a historically-conscious manner.

Terrace view of Star Metals Offices.

We looked to the incredible industrial heritage of the site to evoke the spirit of the place. The area is marked by the astonishing convergence of cargo train activities and its traces as a metallurgic production center – incredible past industrial conditions.

-Chad Oppenheim, Principal Oppenheim Architecture

Retail interior view of Star Metals Offices.

Meanwhile, the corrugated-metal-clad Star Metals Residences building responds to the momentum of a rapidly evolving, vibrant neighborhood. The 9-story scheme seeks to capture the youthful energy of its surroundings though a series of “socially-targeted amenities” including a rooftop pool and terrace, library, and theater. A retail-focused ground floor will provide residents access to additional future amenities, while a 600-space parking garage will include electric-car charging stations and bike storage.

Street view of Star Metals Residences.

The new buildings seeks to evoke the history and nature of the surrounding areas. The office building is broken down to grant different architectural characters for the tenants. We've designed amenities such as the rooftop garden and panoramic views towards downtown Atlanta to help connect people to the site and the place.

-Chad Oppenheim, Principal Oppenheim Architecture

Street view of Star Metals Residences.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2020.

More information regarding the Star Metals development is available on the official website here.

News via: Oppenheim Architecture