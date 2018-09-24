Oppenheim Architecture's Vast Star Metal Project Begins Construction in Atlanta, Georgia

Oppenheim Architecture has released an update of their proposed Star Metals development in Atlanta, Georgia. Spread over two schemes, the project seeks to “shift the paradigm of what’s possible for new urban environments” through a 1.36 million-square-foot masterplan.
The Oppenheim scheme consists of a 14-story “Star Metals Offices” building, accommodating offices, terraces, parking, and retail, and a nine-story “Star Metals Residences” building with over 400 residential units.
The 14-story Star Metals Office building contains mixed-use office and retail facilities within a concrete frame structure, and metal panel / curtainwall glazed façades. A total of 225,000 square feet of offices and 23,000 square feet of retail are contained within the 1.8 acre site, with tenants availing of communal outdoor terraces, and a rooftop restaurant with sweeping views across Atlanta.
The design concept was heavily inspired by the site’s historical context, as well as the existing industrial, agricultural, and warehouse structures. The low cost, easily maintained, long-lasting materiality of the existing structures is translated into a simple, honest palette for the Star Metals Office building, with concrete, steel, and glass arranged in a variety of repetitive patterns.
Responding to the project’s substantial program, the elevations of individual floors are uniquely articulated to create moment and shadow, hence reducing the perceived scale of the overall volume. This “stratified” approach serves to reflect the varying uses of the building, while also offering a unique, fresh narrative in a historically-conscious manner.
We looked to the incredible industrial heritage of the site to evoke the spirit of the place. The area is marked by the astonishing convergence of cargo train activities and its traces as a metallurgic production center – incredible past industrial conditions.
-Chad Oppenheim, Principal Oppenheim Architecture
Meanwhile, the corrugated-metal-clad Star Metals Residences building responds to the momentum of a rapidly evolving, vibrant neighborhood. The 9-story scheme seeks to capture the youthful energy of its surroundings though a series of “socially-targeted amenities” including a rooftop pool and terrace, library, and theater. A retail-focused ground floor will provide residents access to additional future amenities, while a 600-space parking garage will include electric-car charging stations and bike storage.
The new buildings seeks to evoke the history and nature of the surrounding areas. The office building is broken down to grant different architectural characters for the tenants. We've designed amenities such as the rooftop garden and panoramic views towards downtown Atlanta to help connect people to the site and the place.
-Chad Oppenheim, Principal Oppenheim Architecture
Construction is expected to be completed by 2020.
More information regarding the Star Metals development is available on the official website here.
News via: Oppenheim Architecture
Architects
Design TeamChad Oppenheim, Kevin Heidorn, Alex Lozano, Liduam Pong
Architect of Record (Offices)Warner Summers Architecture & Interior Design
Architect of Record (Residences)Dwell Design Studio
Interior DesignSquare Feet Studio
Civil Engineers (Offices)Eberly & Associates
MEP Engineers (Offices)Jordan & Skala Engineers
Structural Engineers (Offices)KSI
Lease AdministrationJones Lang LaSalle
ClientAllen Morris Company
Project Year2018
Photographs