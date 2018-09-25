World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Canada
  5. Randy Bens Architect
  6. 2016
  7. RBA Studio / Randy Bens Architect

RBA Studio / Randy Bens Architect

  • 13:00 - 25 September, 2018
RBA Studio / Randy Bens Architect
RBA Studio / Randy Bens Architect, © Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

© Ema Peter

  • Architects

    Randy Bens Architect

  • Location

    New Westminster, BC, Canada

  • Lead Architects

    Randy Bens, Architect AIBC

  • Area

    350.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ema Peter

  • Other participants

    John Buttery, Intern Architect AIBC, Container West, KBC Developments, Stickle Cabinets, Ennova Structural Engineering
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Text description provided by the architects. Completed in the winter of 2016, this modified shipping container is our new office. The practice was formed in 2005 to focus on small, well-crafted buildings. After working in my home office with one staff member for many years, we decided to expand the practice (a little).

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Lifestyle is important to me and my wife, so the decision was made to expand to the back yard rather than to a remote commercial space. The goal was to have the benefits of working from home, while having an independent space for staff, a place to conduct meetings with clients and contractors, and to simply have more room to do our work. The self sufficient building contains a kitchenette, washroom, printer / network cabinet and an open studio space. The small meeting space can be configured in a number of ways, and the table can join the desk for model making.

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
Plan + Sections
Plan + Sections
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

We looked at several construction options and settled on an over-sized corten steel shipping container. These containers were designed for mining operations and are 40’ long, 11.5’ wide, and 9.5’ high. The inherent durability of the steel shell, and the ability to for us to take the structure with us when / if we relocate were two of the biggest benefits.

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

The 350 sq.ft. building cantilevers over its new foundation, and pulls all the services from the old 1930’s house that shares the property. Water, sanitary, power, and data were trenched from the house to the base of the building. The container was fitted out in the supplier’s factory, and arrived on site 95% complete,

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

The yellow cedar cladding was a city requirement (all shipping containers must be clad). The window and door are also yellow cedar, and they’ll be left to weather to a grey patina. The steel stair has already taken on a full layer of rust after one winter. The interior is lined in birch plywood to impart warmth, and the Douglas Fir desk clear spans 19’ giving us a very flexible working space.

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

The reaction to the project has been universal in the neighbourhood and from visitors - everyone loves it. There is something about small buildings that most people find appealing. It has turned out to be a pleasant place to work.

About this office
Randy Bens Architect
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Canada
Cite: "RBA Studio / Randy Bens Architect" 25 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902432/rba-studio-randy-bens-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

