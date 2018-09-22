World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Japan
  Hiramoto Design Studio
  2018
  Hopscotch House / Hiramoto Design Studio

Hopscotch House / Hiramoto Design Studio

  18:00 - 22 September, 2018
Hopscotch House / Hiramoto Design Studio
Hopscotch House / Hiramoto Design Studio, © Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners

Text description provided by the architects. This family who had lived individually decided to live together under one roof. In this project I tried to design a space that allowed these people who were used to living alone build an agreeable friendship by keeping a moderate distance from each other.

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners
Plan
Plan
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners

Caring for ease of access, a one-story house was requested. I thought hard about how to bring light and wind into the center of the house.

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners

I divided the building into parts, each with their own function, and placed them in a layout “1+2+1+2+1” like Hopscotch game. By doing this, I led the house to the following solutions;

1. Since these divided parts were joined on each shifting position, with this train of spaces I could make some Waists (joining/dividing points) and some Pools (spaces with each function) in the house. When you make an excursion within the house, you can feel refreshing rhythms. And a resident can relax in a pool which was chosen while maintaining a distance from others.

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners

2. The double position (split parts) created a patio which would bring light and wind into the center of the house.

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners

3. Double spaces in this position (split parts) are also useful as corridors for connecting between single units. With this I could not only cut the space which would have been needed for corridors but also gave some opportunities to feel closer to others easily. It is important to measure the distance from others.

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa & Partners

Hiramoto Design Studio
Wood Glass

Houses Japan
