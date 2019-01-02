Wuhan Northwest Lake Shuangxi / Shanghai Dushe Architectural Design

+ 23

Architects Shanghai Dushe Architectural Design

Location Xi Bei Hu Lu, XiBeiHu, Jianghan Qu, Wuhan Shi, Hubei Sheng, China

Architect in Charge Kege Ling

Design Team Qi Xu, Di Qin, Limin Wang, Xueyin Wang, Qiang Shen, Bingyu Yang

Area 75000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Arch-exist

Collaborate Design Zhongxin Wuhan Designing Institute

Interior Collaborative Design DOP

Landscape Design Zhu Yi

Curtain Wall Consultant Hairupe Building exterior Wall Design Consulting Co., Ltd.

Lighting Consultant PDC Lighting Design More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Project Northern Lake Shuangxi is the first phase of Northwest Lake complex building project designed by DuShe Architectural Design Co.Ltd, which is one of the most high-profile projects in Wuhan centre area. The Northwest Lake complex building project is consisted of a twin office tower at the first phase, a super high-rise building and a high-rise office building at the second phase. The N.L Shuangxi project has two 23-storey office towers and 4-storey podium, which the 1st and 2nd floors of the podium are for retails and 3rd,4th floors are for office and commercial usage.This work is one of the most representative works of high completion and integrated design of DuShe Architectural Design Co.Ltd.

The tower has 3 types of curtain walls.

1.Vertical glass rib and perforated panel with inside opening fan system;

2.Vertical metal rib and perforated panel with inside opening fan system;

3.Horizontal metal rib system;

To make sure the inside opening system is invisible from outside has cost a lot of study. The first floor retail shops use the folded board curtain wall to form a unified facade. At bottom layer, the curtain wall has multi-layer glass combined with glaze, which creates a strong commercial environment with lights.

DuShe Architectural Design Co.Ltd also took charge of the interior design of the public area. To create a minimalist palace, architects spent six months on 12 sets of drafts to ensure that more than 1000 division lines are matched all and the pattern is continuous from the wall to the floor.

For interior design, all the height and width of openings have been adjust based on the size of main material: a 3200*1500 rectangle, even for some of the finished construction drawing. The redesign guaranteed all the opening is the same or twice size of the material unit. Including the integrated ceiling, light box, and the elevator hall.

The seamless design of architecture and interior make the scene behind the cable glass curtain wall a very important scene. The integration of the ground interior diplomacy also enhance the permeability of the cable curtain wall.