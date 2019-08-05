World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Switzerland
  5. Müller Sigrist Architekten
  6. 2014
  7. Kalkbreite Complex / Müller Sigrist Architekten

Kalkbreite Complex / Müller Sigrist Architekten

  • 10:00 - 5 August, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kalkbreite Complex / Müller Sigrist Architekten
Save this picture!
Kalkbreite Complex / Müller Sigrist Architekten, © Michael Egloff
© Michael Egloff

© Martin Stollenwerk © Martin Stollenwerk © Martin Stollenwerk © Martin Stollenwerk + 31

  • Construction Management:

    B&P Baurealisation

  • Civil Engineer

    Dr. Lüchinger und Meyer

  • Building Physics

    BWS Bauphysik AG, Winterthur

  • Color Design

    Jörg Niederberger

  • Landscape Architecture

    Freiraumarchitektur GmbH

  • Clients

    Housing cooperative Kalkbreite (live-work-complex)
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk

Text description provided by the architects. The residential and commercial complex with integrated tram depot stands at a prominent point marking the boundary between two city districts. It combines residential, service and commercial uses in an identity-lending, large but compact form.

Save this picture!
© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk

A cascade of access points links indoors and outdoors, walkable roofs and a courtyard above the tram depot. The building complex contains 88 flats, »joker spaces« that can be added on, various communal areas as well as cultural, catering, retail and service premises for 256 residents and providing 200 jobs. Kalkbreite hence offers new and flexible forms of living and working, serving as a model for cooperative living in the city.

Save this picture!
© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk
Save this picture!
Cross Section
Cross Section
Save this picture!
© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk

The complex was built according to the energy and ecology targets of the 2000-watt society and meets the Minergie-P-Eco standard. The seven-storey building is a hybrid construction with a façade of prefabricated wood elements. The plaster walls of the polygonal perimeter block development dazzle in colours ranging from orange to turquoise.

Save this picture!
© Martin Stollenwerk
© Martin Stollenwerk

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Müller Sigrist Architekten
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Switzerland
Cite: "Kalkbreite Complex / Müller Sigrist Architekten" 05 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902295/kalkbreite-complex-muller-sigrist-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream