102 The Mill / Carter Williamson

+ 31

Architects Carter Williamson

Location Balmain, Australia

Project Team Shaun Carter, Patrick Fitzgerald, Lisa Merkesteyn

Area 420.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Brett Boardman

Builder Andrew Burton Construction

Landscape Melissa Wilson Landscape Architect

Engineer Cosmo Farinola, Cardno More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The ambition for 102 The Mill was to preserve the industrial and varied history of Balmain while creating an inspiring and generous home. It’s vital for our suburbs to grow and change, however there is an opportunity to balance the use of existing industrial materials with a sensitive selection of new elements that continue to tell the story of the area, while adapting to new uses.

Our client came to us with a Development Application on the site that approved the demolition of all structures on the site, and the construction of a new residential apartment building. However, as a long-term landowner and resident of the area, our client wanted to do something special.

Our response was to re-use the remnant structure and form of the warehouses and create 4 individual dwellings. 102 The Mill is one of these transformations. Using the existing warehouse framework, we were able to create beautiful volumes including a 12m high void that brings light down four levels of winding stairs.

The plan is divided into three areas, from east to west: vertical circulation, a service wall and place for living which is freed from the plan to look outwards. This design strategy allows the most used spaces to experience maximum amenities of light, air and openness through the north, west and south facade.

Inside 102 The Mill, its past industrial life is wonderfully evident. The recycled three storey brick wall follows the staircase up, perfectly complimenting the steel beams elements on display for all to see throughout the home. Enveloped by the staircase, uncovered above the kitchen; The Mill embraces its structural elements instead of hiding them.

Where materials have been inserted or replaced, they’ve contributed to turning a warehouse into a home. Carter Williamson consider tiles as thin bricks, and bricks as thin tiles. Rich black tiles have been used to line warehouse façade to create a new sophisticated identity for the home.

The main sustainability aspects of 102 The Mill are the adaptive reuse of a character filled warehouse that was approved for demolition. The re-use of structural steel, including heritage BHP hot rolled sections, timber flooring, ground floor slab, and brick walls. Through the adaptive re-use of 102 The Mill, the embodied energy inherent in these materials continues to be locked up.

102 The Mill enjoys north facing living spaces, and a 12m void that allows natural daylight through all levels of the home. While, corrugated shutters provide protection from the western sun.

102 The Mill responds to its context whilst being in dialogue with neighbouring buildings. By maintaining the original height of the warehouse, the street composition is held and the additional third floor balcony reinterprets and is in conversation with the traditional terrace opposite the street.

With these gestures, 102 The Mill acts as a mediator and transition piece as Balmain straddles the past and present, and a place of industry and homes.

The living area is a case in point, where a matte black joinery suite forms the service wall spine releasing the western façade to be a ribbon of sliding windows. The six-metre kitchen island bench sits in the middle of the space as a sculptural meeting point for family and friends to congregate over cooking, eating and conversations.

By embracing its former factory life, The Mill manages to capture the gritty feel of industrial Balmain, sympathetically redefining the traditional Sydney terrace house. The result sits with an inevitability, blending in with its inner Sydney surroundings, yet striking forward as a jewel of modern Australian architecture.

102 The Mill is an example of considering existing buildings as an opportunity can result in the creation of generous, robust, and character filled home.