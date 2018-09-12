World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. South Korea
  5. Atelier Archi@Mosphere
  6. 2018
  7. station NEO / Atelier Archi@Mosphere

station NEO / Atelier Archi@Mosphere

  • 22:00 - 12 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
station NEO / Atelier Archi@Mosphere
Save this picture!
station NEO / Atelier Archi@Mosphere, © Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

© Yong Joon Choi © Yong Joon Choi © Yong Joon Choi © Yong Joon Choi + 33

Save this picture!
© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

<station NEO> is a leading co-working office incubating deep tech startups in South Korea. The <station NEO> expects steady growth to tenanting companies (startups) by fulfilling startups’ needs; investment promotion, R&D, human resource management as a role of manager. The ultimate goal of Archi@Mosphere is to create a space enables flexible communication and synergy effect between tripartite; station NEO, startups and supporter.

Save this picture!
© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi
Save this picture!
Seventh Floor Plan
Seventh Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi
Save this picture!
Rooftop Plan
Rooftop Plan

To avoid a typical co-working office prototype by just doing a copy and paste, we create an environment where active synesthetic interaction occurs between members through offering a new form of co-working office where Korean unique sentiment applied (in). The co-working space <station NEO> is situated on the seventh and eighth floor and rooftop. (It is 660-square-meter each floor and 330-square-meter for rooftop).

Save this picture!
© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

These days, Seongsu-dong is a booming business district in metropolis Seoul but the ordinary building where <station NEO> located has some matters; low ceiling height, darken atmosphere, low-efficient environment for office. However, this building had structurally well-constructed and useful rooftop as a merit. We started a design process at the point of understanding actual users.

Save this picture!
© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi
Save this picture!
Eighth Floor Plan
Eighth Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

Apparently Korean people tend to prefer to communicate in private space with a small group of people than a big group in open space. So, we embodied the Korean sentiment mentioned above in communal space by overlapping small pocket spaces and make it connect to circulation, so they can use it as a ‘communication hall’ which also minimizes dead space. To enhance interaction frequencies between users, we located several courtyards that vertically aligned (connected) to the rooftop.

Save this picture!
© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

In addition to this, we set each small pocket spaces to meet more than two sides to communal space so people can enjoy abundant sunlight while working. We tried to present future-oriented atmosphere by disclosing (revealing) its structural aesthetics of lightweight structural system for deep tech startups. Covering two slabs that open in the courtyard by a big volume of box overcame the low ceiling height. And it makes the entire atmosphere became more affluent/abundant as feels like many boxes are sailing around in the <station NEO>.

Save this picture!
© Yong Joon Choi
© Yong Joon Choi

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Atelier Archi@Mosphere
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors South Korea
Cite: "station NEO / Atelier Archi@Mosphere" 12 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901934/station-neo-atelier-archi-at-mosphere/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yong Joon Choi

Station NEO共享办公室 / Atelier Archi@Mosphere

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »