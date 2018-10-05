World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Penthouse
  4. Mexico
  5. Taller David Dana
  6. 2018
  7. Penthouse in Magdalena / Taller David Dana

Penthouse in Magdalena / Taller David Dana

  • 16:00 - 5 October, 2018
Penthouse in Magdalena / Taller David Dana
Penthouse in Magdalena / Taller David Dana, © César Béjar
© César Béjar

  • Architects

    Taller David Dana

  • Location

    Magdalena Avenue # 132, Colonia del Valle Norte, Mexico City, Mexico

  • Authors

    David Dana, David Gutiérrez, Jacobo Miller

  • Area

    1506.95 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. Penthouse in Magdalena emerges inside a building located in Colonia del Valle, in Mexico City. The concept that generated the design consisted on the integration of allusive elements of the Mexican culture, contrasting with details and contemporary accents, seeking to generate a harmonious and integral composition. The characteristics of the space and its context allowed the development of an environment with adequate natural lighting and views to the exterior, granting freshness to the environment and privacy in relation to the boundaries of the site. The project is characterized by the high degree of detail in its elements, creating a harmonious and aesthetic character, capable of generating different sensations in the user.

Axonometric
Axonometric

The proposal is developed in two general areas, in the first are the semi-private spaces of the project, such as the living room, dining room, terrace and kitchen. A main feature of this space is its relationship with the outside, generated through the terrace and the large window that accompanies the living room, provoking a sense of spaciousness and sense of permanence in the user. Due to the adequate distribution of its elements, a visual composition is created that can be appreciated from different angles, and at the same time it conserves homogeneity and harmony in reference to its materials and decoration, characterized by the contrast of warm and dark colors.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

On the other hand, the intimate area of the project is characterized by the dominant use of warm tones, optimizing the lighting in the space and at the same time creating a comfortable atmosphere. The playfulness of the lines present in the finishes and furniture give visual continuity to the project, in addition to subtle textures. In this way, Penthouse in Magdalena is conceived as an interesting project in terms of interior design and distribution, where its elements are related both in functionality and aesthetics, providing identity and character.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Plan
Plan
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Taller David Dana
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Penthouse Mexico
Cite: "Penthouse in Magdalena / Taller David Dana" [Penthouse en Magdalena / Taller David Dana] 05 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901924/penthouse-in-magdalena-taller-david-dana/> ISSN 0719-8884

