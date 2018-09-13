World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Greece
  5. Kapsimalis Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Small Hotel in OIA Castle / Kapsimalis Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Small Hotel in OIA Castle / Kapsimalis Architects

  • 01:00 - 13 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Small Hotel in OIA Castle / Kapsimalis Architects
Save this picture!
Small Hotel in OIA Castle / Kapsimalis Architects, © Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

© Giorgos Sfakianakis © Giorgos Sfakianakis © Giorgos Sfakianakis © Giorgos Sfakianakis + 37

Save this picture!
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

Text description provided by the architects. The small hotel is located in the northwest part of the traditional village of Oia in Santorini, just below the borders of its old medieval castle, overlooking the sea, the island of Thirasia and the famous sunset of Santorini. The access to the building is via a main stepped path that connects the old Castle with Ammoudi, its old harbor.

Save this picture!
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

The building was an old residence built around the late 19th century. On the ground floor there was an old wood-burning oven, a stable, small warehouses and a rainwater tank, while the main rooms of the residence were on the upper floor. In the beginning of the study, the building was in a semi-ruined state with problems in its structural integrity and damages in its shell.

Save this picture!
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

After a detailed study of the old building and its morphological-decorative elements, the architectural intervention aimed at the absolute preservation of its original form and interior space, without any alteration to its identity and its integration in the volcanic landscape and the old settlement. Small variations in the exteriors of ​​the building, such as the construction of small ‘’water surfaces’’, the subtle modification of the two main staircases, the addition of built-up seats and the division of some interiors, were made in terms of the necessary hotel use needs.

Save this picture!
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

With the use of the local volcanic stone on the retaining walls, the light brown-gray plaster on the facades and floors and the deep gray in the wooden frames, the building gently blends in with the materials, colors and textures found in its surrounding space, almost disappearing into it.  Olives, a palm tree at the entrance of the complex, laventers and thymes, resistant plants to the strong north winds, complement the integration of the synthesis into its environment.

Save this picture!
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

The hotel complex consists of three hotel rooms on the ground floor and two ones on the first floor, each one with its independent entrance/yard and its open sitting/bedroom/dressing space and bathroom. On the top of the building  a common lounge area for the hotel guests takes place.

Save this picture!
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

The white plasticity of the former ground floor cave houses has been preserved and  supplemented by new hand-made built furniture. On the contrary, the sharp lines of the interior space of the old residence on the upper floor have been brought out and the addition of hand-made wooden deep-colored furniture and the use of wide coal-grey wooden boards as a floor are selected  in terms of a plain neoclassical style quest.

Save this picture!
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

The construction of the retaining walls for the formation of the outdoor spaces has been made by the use of reinforced concrete and local stone. The use of gunite on the internal and external surfaces of the building was necessary for its structural reinforcement and waterproofing. Stones and heat-insulating bricks are used to fill the walls, while colored plaster for the facades. Traditional cement plaster is used for the surfaces of the bathrooms and the attic.

Save this picture!
© Giorgos Sfakianakis
© Giorgos Sfakianakis

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Kapsimalis Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment Restoration Greece
Cite: "Small Hotel in OIA Castle / Kapsimalis Architects" 13 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901888/small-hotel-in-oia-castle-kapsimalis-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »