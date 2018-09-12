World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Wallmakers
  6. 2015
  7. Kurian Philip Residence / Wallmakers

Kurian Philip Residence / Wallmakers

  • 21:00 - 12 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kurian Philip Residence / Wallmakers
Save this picture!
Kurian Philip Residence / Wallmakers, © Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

© Anand Jaju © Anand Jaju © Anand Jaju © Anand Jaju + 21

  • Architects

    Wallmakers

  • Location

    Thazhakara, India

  • Lead Architect

    Vinu Daniel

  • Team Members

    Archana Nambiar, Jincy Rajan, Bibu Behanan, Shobitha Jacob, Melvin Davis

  • Area

    201.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Anand Jaju

  • Masonry Contractors

    P.S. Suresh – Shivranjini Constructions, Pondicherry

  • Fabrication Team

    Kunjumon James -J.K steels

  • Mep

    Unni Krishnan
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

Text description provided by the architects. Home is a partnership between the creator and provider. The creator being the architect and provider, the client. Nothing was more important to make a building like Kurien's residence than this divine and sturdy partnership. Kurien Philip is a pastor residing on the backwater fields of Kerala, a small tropical state in India. Traditional homes were being replaced by modern concrete homes resembling matchboxes in an unfitting environment. This prompted the client to ask for something new. Emphasis was laid on climatic response and eco-friendliness and being 'Earthy'. His only request further was to save his antique furniture and water well which gives ample water throughout the summer.

Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

CONCEPT
Keeping all the above in mind, we were inspired to create a 'Vault' which was an umbrella to protect the shelter from the indomitable tropical sun. Thus the long catenary vault blocking the South-West sun made from more than 9000 CSEB bricks.

Save this picture!
Conceptual Section Sketch
Conceptual Section Sketch

NUBIAN TECHNIQUE
Age old construction technique involving masonry with earth blocks and mud mortar without shuttering to create a wide range of arches and domes and vaults. The was reintroduced to the 20th century by Egyptian architect Hassan Fathy.

Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

SINUSOIDAL WALLS
The technology consists of constructing wave-like walls with or without reinforcement. This was pioneered by architect Eladio Dieste in Iglesia de Atlantida, Uruguay. The Wallmakers have tried to emulate the essence of Dieste by using Compressed Stabilized Earth Blocks without reinforcing the vault structure. This small technique allowed wind to enter creating beautiful triangular openings (windows) and yet avoiding trespassers viewing into the home.

Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

CHAIN STUDY METHOD
Chain study method helps to stabilize the right shape of the arch before the execution begins. The structural study was first formulated by Antonio Gaudi in some of his structures. Which engineers posthumously found out. The same technique is employed to achieve stability in the Arches

Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

COMPRESSED STABILISED EARTH BLOCKS
These are mud blocks used for walls, vaults, composite beams and columns prepared by compressing earth in the form of blocks of different sizes and shapes.
The mix basically contains 80% gravel, 15% sand, and 5% cement.   
A finished CSEB wall is 15-20% cheaper than country fired brick wall.
INITIAL EMBODIED ENERGY:
CSEB are consuming 4 times less energy than country fired bricks:
CSEB produced on site with 5 % cement = 1,112.36 MJ/m3
Country fired bricks = 4,501.25 MJ/m3

Save this picture!
© Anand Jaju
© Anand Jaju

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Wallmakers
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "Kurian Philip Residence / Wallmakers" 12 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901869/kurian-philip-residence-kurian-philip/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »