E.SUN Bank / JJP

Building Contractor Hsin Tung Yang Construction Corp.

Structural Envision Structural Engineering Consultant

MEP Cozeta Energy Service Corp.

Client E.SUN Bank More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The name of the client E. Sun Bank rendered in Mandarin is “Jade Mountain” at 3,950m, highest mountain in eastern Pacific.

Inspired by the cursive calligraphy script for the character “Jade”, the design of the building seeks to capture a similar rhythm of movement and tension.

Save this picture! Courtesy of J. J. Pan & Partners, Architects & Planners (JJP)

Coupled with the metaphor of “handshake”, the project is a series of interlocking volumes intersecting at various angles that result in a dynamic composition. Like calligraphic strokes, the expressive colors of the insulated glass and metal panels further accentuate the design concept.

Terraces and balconies are then strategically located on the building volume while providing users with comfortable spaces with vantage points.

Located in an area predominantly light industries, the project also features extensive green spaces that extend upward from the landscaped garden onto each level.

The overall result is an architectural manifestation of the trust between the bank and its customers, and the close cooperation between its various departments.