  E.SUN Bank / JJP

E.SUN Bank / JJP

  • 19:00 - 28 December, 2018
E.SUN Bank / JJP
© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu
© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu

© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu

  • Architects

    J. J. Pan & Partners, Architects & Planners (JJP)

  • Location

    New Taipei City, Taiwan

  • Design Team

    Joshua J. Pan, Jong-Yu Cheng, Chung-Tsai Huang, Yi-Tai Lin, Hsuan-Ming Wu, Chao-Yi Chen, Ady Tsai, Hsin-Pin Lee, Shih-Fang Huang,Chia-Ling Yang, Kao-Hsin Chang, Shu-Chiao Hsu, Wan-Ting Huang, Yi-Chih Cheng, Liang-Lin Chien, Wei-Lun Hsieh, Chin-Teng Yang, Luo-Han Peng, Ching-Feng Shen, Tzuu-Lieh Tsai, Chien-Jen Chen, Chia-Chen Wang,

  • Interior Design

    HDCL-TW

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu

  • Building Contractor

    Hsin Tung Yang Construction Corp.

  • Structural

    Envision Structural Engineering Consultant

  • MEP

    Cozeta Energy Service Corp.

  • Client

    E.SUN Bank
© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu
© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu

Text description provided by the architects. The name of the client E. Sun Bank rendered in Mandarin is “Jade Mountain” at 3,950m, highest mountain in eastern Pacific.

© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu
© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu

Inspired by the cursive calligraphy script for the character “Jade”, the design of the building seeks to capture a similar rhythm of movement and tension.

Courtesy of J. J. Pan & Partners, Architects & Planners (JJP)
Courtesy of J. J. Pan & Partners, Architects & Planners (JJP)

Coupled with the metaphor of “handshake”, the project is a series of interlocking volumes intersecting at various angles that result in a dynamic composition. Like calligraphic strokes, the expressive colors of the insulated glass and metal panels further accentuate the design concept.

© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu
© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu

Terraces and balconies are then strategically located on the building volume while providing users with comfortable spaces with vantage points.

© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu
© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu
Elevation_section
Elevation_section
© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu
© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu

Located in an area predominantly light industries, the project also features extensive green spaces that extend upward from the landscaped garden onto each level.

© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu
© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu
© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu
© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu

The overall result is an architectural manifestation of the trust between the bank and its customers, and the close cooperation between its various departments.

© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu
© Wei-Shih Hsieh, Kevin Wu

