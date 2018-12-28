E.SUN Bank / JJP

-
Architects
-
Location: New Taipei City, Taiwan
-
Design Team: Joshua J. Pan, Jong-Yu Cheng, Chung-Tsai Huang, Yi-Tai Lin, Hsuan-Ming Wu, Chao-Yi Chen, Ady Tsai, Hsin-Pin Lee, Shih-Fang Huang,Chia-Ling Yang, Kao-Hsin Chang, Shu-Chiao Hsu, Wan-Ting Huang, Yi-Chih Cheng, Liang-Lin Chien, Wei-Lun Hsieh, Chin-Teng Yang, Luo-Han Peng, Ching-Feng Shen, Tzuu-Lieh Tsai, Chien-Jen Chen, Chia-Chen Wang,
-
Interior Design: HDCL-TW
-
Project Year: 2016
-
Photographs
-
Building Contractor: Hsin Tung Yang Construction Corp.
-
Structural: Envision Structural Engineering Consultant
-
MEP: Cozeta Energy Service Corp.
-
Client: E.SUN Bank
Text description provided by the architects. The name of the client E. Sun Bank rendered in Mandarin is “Jade Mountain” at 3,950m, highest mountain in eastern Pacific.
Inspired by the cursive calligraphy script for the character “Jade”, the design of the building seeks to capture a similar rhythm of movement and tension.
Coupled with the metaphor of “handshake”, the project is a series of interlocking volumes intersecting at various angles that result in a dynamic composition. Like calligraphic strokes, the expressive colors of the insulated glass and metal panels further accentuate the design concept.
Terraces and balconies are then strategically located on the building volume while providing users with comfortable spaces with vantage points.
Located in an area predominantly light industries, the project also features extensive green spaces that extend upward from the landscaped garden onto each level.
The overall result is an architectural manifestation of the trust between the bank and its customers, and the close cooperation between its various departments.