All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Medical Facilities
  4. Canada
  5. Hariri Pontarini Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Casey House / Hariri Pontarini Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Casey House / Hariri Pontarini Architects

  • 17:00 - 12 September, 2018
Casey House / Hariri Pontarini Architects
Casey House / Hariri Pontarini Architects, © Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

© Doublespace Photography

  • Graphic Designer

    Kevin Boothe

  • Heritage Consultant

    ERA Architects

  • Structural Consultant

    Entuitive

  • Mechanical Consultant

    WSP Canada

  • Electrical Consultant

    WSP Canada

  • Landscape Architect

    Mark Hartley Landscape Architect

  • Interiors

    Hariri Pontarini Architects & IBI Group

  • Code Consultant

    David Hine Engineering

  • Acoustics

    Swallow

  • Security

    Mulvey & Banani

  • Food Service

    Kaizen Foodservice Planning
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Ten years in the making, the renovation and extension to Casey House, a specialised healthcare facility for individuals with HIV/AIDS, develops a new prototype for hospitals. The facility meets the needs of patients and health care providers in a setting designed to evoke the experience and comforts of home. With a new Day Health Program servicing a roster of 200 registered clients and 14 new inpatient rooms, the 59,000 square foot addition brings much needed space and modernized amenities to augment and renovate the heritage-designated Victorian mansion. The new structure embraces the existing building, preserving its qualities and organizing day-to-day user experience around a landscaped courtyard. 

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

In order to create a comfortable, home-like user experience, the embrace emerged as a unifying theme—one of warmth, intimacy, comfort, privacy, connectivity, and solidity. Similarly, the language of the quilt, a symbolic expression of the battle against HIV/AIDS, was a source of inspiration for the design. 

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

The architecture is a physical manifestation of the embrace in both the vertical and horizontal planes. The extension reaches over and around the existing heritage designated Victorian mansion, which has been restored, while the new addition—a robust, textured exterior— surrounds the central courtyard. Beautifully landscaped and alive, the courtyard is visible from every corridor and in-patient room.

Sketch 01
Sketch 01

As one of the original mansions to be built along Jarvis Street, the retention of the existing 1875 building (known colloquially as the “Grey Lady”) maintains the original character of the street, while the addition introduces a dignified juxtaposition of the old and new. 

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

The façade, consisting of a palette of various brick, heavily tinted mirrored glass, and crust-faced limestone, is highly particularized and rich, and becomes the architectural manifestation of the quilt. A garden in front, for delight and contemplation, is surrounded with a beech hedge for intimacy and privacy.

Section with light
Section with light

Once inside, the experience is about engagement of the old and new, and the organization—the embrace—around the courtyard, which is the ever-present symbol of life-affirming green, water, and light (trees, fountain, and sunlight). Emphasizing the relationship between the old and new, the heritage building’s brick remains exposed in the Living Room. This central gathering space, featuring a two-storey atrium, is anchored by a full-height fireplace crafted from Algonquin Limestone. A bridge connects the heritage and new spaces on the second floor with long views stretching from end to end.

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

The courtyard allows direct sunlight into the core of the building on all floors. Given the private nature of the facility, it provides protected outdoor space for users, as well as transparency and clear sightlines across the project.

© Hariri Pontarini Architects
© Hariri Pontarini Architects

Sustainable features were inherently related to the clients’ healthcare and wellbeing and were thus seamlessly integrated into the design. Green spaces, high efficiency tinted glass, cross-ventilation via the courtyard and operable windows, bike racks, rain water collection cisterns, and locally sourced and reclaimed materials also add to the sustainability profile of the project.

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

About this office
Hariri Pontarini Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Stone Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare medical facilities Refurbishment Renovation Sustainability Canada
