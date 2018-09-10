World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Harvard GSD Announces 2019 Richard Rogers Fellowship Cycle

Harvard GSD Announces 2019 Richard Rogers Fellowship Cycle

Harvard GSD Announces 2019 Richard Rogers Fellowship Cycle, Wimbledon House. Image © Harvard GSD
Harvard University Graduate School of Design has announced the 2019 Richard Rogers Fellowship cycle. Open to accomplished practitioners and scholars working in fields related to the built environment, the research-focused residency program is based in London at the Wimbledon House, designed by Lord Richard Rogers in the late 1960s. Fellows have researched a diverse series of topics, including examinations of public and affordable housing; how food and cooking transform cities; and citizen-driven urban regeneration initiatives, among others.

Wimbledon House. Image © Iwan Baan
In 2015, Lord Richard and Lady Ruth Rogers generously gifted the Wimbledon House—designed by Rogers for his parents in the late 1960s—to Harvard GSD to ensure the Heritage-listed property’s continued use as a residence and to provide a unique research opportunity for future generations of professionals and scholars. Now entering its third cycle, the Richard Rogers Fellowship has previously welcomed 12 fellows from around the world. Each of the six selected fellows for 2019 will receive a three-and-a-half-month residency at the Wimbledon House, as well as round-trip travel expenses and a 10,000 USD cash stipend.

Wimbledon House. Image © Iwan Baan
Established in 2016, the Fellowship is intended for individuals whose research will benefit from access to London’s extraordinary institutions, libraries, practices, professionals, and other unique resources. The Richard Rogers Fellowship encourages in-depth investigation of a wide array of issues pertinent to the sustainable and equitable development and transformation of the city. The fellowship is inspired by Rogers’ commitment to cross-disciplinary investigation and social engagement.

Wimbledon House. Image © Iwan Baan
The Fellowship is open to applicants residing anywhere in the world. Applicants must demonstrate professional or research experience in a field related to the built environment, and must propose new or ongoing research that would benefit from a residency in London. Applicants must have completed a graduate or professionally accredited degree. Full details and FAQs are available on the Fellowship website. The 2019 selection committee is comprised of Ricky Burdett, K. Michael Hays, Hanif Kara, Mohsen Mostafavi, Farshid Moussavi, Patricia Roberts, and Richard Rogers.

The deadline for applications for the 2019 cycle is Sunday, October 28, 2018.

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
