  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Community
  Brazil
  Maristela Faccioli Arquitetura
  2018
  7. Paratehy Residential Community Center / Maristela Faccioli Arquitetura + Estúdio Mori

Paratehy Residential Community Center / Maristela Faccioli Arquitetura + Estúdio Mori

  • 15:00 - 13 September, 2018
Paratehy Residential Community Center / Maristela Faccioli Arquitetura + Estúdio Mori
Paratehy Residential Community Center / Maristela Faccioli Arquitetura + Estúdio Mori, © Marcelo Scandaroli
© Marcelo Scandaroli

© Marcelo Scandaroli

  • Structure and foundation

    OPS engenharia

  • Electrical, hydraulic and air-conditioning installations

    Fernandes & Moraes engenharia

  • Construction

    Bruno De Luca Peneluppi e Marcio Aparecido de Souza
© Marcelo Scandaroli
© Marcelo Scandaroli

Text description provided by the architects. We were asked to design the Social Headquarters of a condominium recently installed in São José dos Campos - Brazil, in an expansion of the city called Urbanova. This region is distinguished by large areas with remnants of the previous occupation - agricultural properties - in addition to having new access roads and a preserved native forest adjacent to the site of project implementation.

© Marcelo Scandaroli
© Marcelo Scandaroli
Sections
Sections
© Marcelo Scandaroli
© Marcelo Scandaroli

There was already a reasonably well-defined program and desired areas, so the great challenge was to implement the building on a sloping terrain with one side formed by a large curve and the other with the boundary of the preserved native forest.

Our interpretation of the problem was directed by some guidelines that have become mandatory for us:

- the Hall should be facing the back of the site, providing privacy and a privileged view of the forest;

 - the building should "talk" with the other architectural elements of the environment, basically, the pre-existing residential entrances.

- finally, architecture should establish such a presence on the spot, in order to consolidate a milestone in the "non-place" formed by the intersection of roads.

© Marcelo Scandaroli
© Marcelo Scandaroli

As the slope was steep, we opted for a retaining wall to create a pavement below street level, where we put the parking for 14 vehicles and service entrances. Thus, viewed from the front, the building appears to have only one floor, where we privilege the social entrances, the hall itself and, more hidden, the support areas such as kitchen, bathrooms and locker rooms.

© Marcelo Scandaroli
© Marcelo Scandaroli

We also imagined creating a visual barrier that would bring privacy to the great hall, which translated into the great stone wall, but with windows that could guarantee some natural light and cross ventilation on very hot days.

© Marcelo Scandaroli
© Marcelo Scandaroli

The idea of ​​using a steel structure came from our intention with the roof, which should be light and able to overcome the large hallway without counting with intermediate supports. 

© Marcelo Scandaroli
© Marcelo Scandaroli

We also had the desire to use low slope roof, to achieve na equally light and plastic result. All of this came to meet the client's desire to do a quick, clean and phased construction.

The use of the stone makes a counterpoint to the steel and glass, in order to integrate the architecture with the exuberant nature of the forest in the background.

© Marcelo Scandaroli
© Marcelo Scandaroli

About this office
Maristela Faccioli Arquitetura
Office
Estúdio Mori
Office

Cite: "Paratehy Residential Community Center / Maristela Faccioli Arquitetura + Estúdio Mori" [Sede Social Reserva do Paratehy / Maristela Faccioli Arquitetura + Estúdio Mori] 13 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901636/paratehy-residential-community-center-maristela-faccioli-arquitetura-plus-estudio-mori/> ISSN 0719-8884

