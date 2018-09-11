World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Toob Studio
  6. 2018
  7. HP HOUSE / Toob Studio

HP HOUSE / Toob Studio

  • 22:00 - 11 September, 2018
HP HOUSE / Toob Studio
HP HOUSE / Toob Studio, © Lê Anh Đức
© Lê Anh Đức

  • Architects

    Phan Được , Tùng Dương

  • Location

    Hai Phong, Vietnam

  • Lead Architects

    Nguyễn Hồng Quang

  • Site engineer

    Phạm Tú , Bùi Ngọc Sơn

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Lê Anh Đức
© Lê Anh Đức
Text description provided by the architects. The house was built in suburb of a coastal city Hai Phong - a new economical zone, small and transquil.

© Lê Anh Đức
When making the case for the house, the owner, who is an acquaintance of us, demanded that: " There would be only me and my mother living in this house, so please do it simple " Therefore, the house was designed simply as its meaning: common structure, avalable materials on site, usual skills that local building workers can acquired.

© Lê Anh Đức
Above all others, life within the house is simple as it is, meals can be served wherever the users want them to locate, rain or sunshine will be a part of the house as it contributes to the interference of space between indoor and outdoor.

Model
Model

There are 4 separated spaces in the house. Activities are well calculated to contact or go through the "courtyard" to increase interaction within humans ( users ) and between human and nature as much as possible. The courtyard is a common space between circulation and activities, it plays the role of ventilation for the house as well.

© Lê Anh Đức
Besides designated spaces meet requirements of current needs, there are still reserved spaces for future expansion needs. Reserved spaces can be grown vertically or horizontally depends on the expansion of owner. During research process, architects have modulized the house into a completed unit with separate functions as combining into a single great route would bring connection among interference spaces to enhance circulation and ventilation as a whole.

Section 01
Section 01
© Lê Anh Đức
Section 02
Section 02

About this office
Toob Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "HP HOUSE / Toob Studio" 11 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901631/hp-house-toob-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

