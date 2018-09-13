World
  María Rafaela Hostel / Además arquitectura

María Rafaela Hostel / Además arquitectura

  09:00 - 13 September, 2018
María Rafaela Hostel / Además arquitectura
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte

  • Architects

    Además arquitectura

  • Location

    Nicolás Avellaneda 240, 1842 Monte Grande, Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • Architects in Charge

    Leandro A. Gallo, Sebastián Garayo

  • Area

    216.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, this hotel aims to accommodate passengers coming from the airport and nearby activities. The plot, surrounded by brick walls and dense vegetation, holds an old villa. Diverse ideas emerged from the symbolic meaning of the existing house and the repetition of material, formal and chromatic characteristics of the adjacent architecture.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The hotel was built towards one of the sides of the plot, redefining a new “plaza”, a new void which acts not only as the access to both of the buildings but also as a nexus between the new and the old. To the other side, a water surface mediates between the división Wall and the building, linking the lower level to the terrace. The water line collects all the raining water that drops from the roof adding sound to the promenade and new sensations to this outdoor enclosure.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The building can be described as an elevated solid volume composed of five rooms, trimmed in a way that all of them face north and maintain private from the street. The ground level works as a multi-purpose room and offers an immediate relation with the “plaza” both for its transparency and its curved playful limits. The terrace takes advantage of the visual openness offered by the scale of its surroundings and emphasizes the presence of an existing oak.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Due to this strong pre-existences, new dialogues are created. Inverted logic. Contradictions. The characteristics, that at first sight seem incongruent, then turn to enhance one another. The heavy rises and the air supports substance. The curve evades the straight line and light eludes shadow. Polar materials merge, glass-brick, aluminum-wood. Thesis-antithesis.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

