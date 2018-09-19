World
NY House / Urbanscape Architects

  • 13:00 - 19 September, 2018
NY House / Urbanscape Architects
NY House / Urbanscape Architects, © Revelateur Studio
© Revelateur Studio

© Revelateur Studio © Revelateur Studio © Revelateur Studio © Revelateur Studio + 15

  • Architects

    Urbanscape Architects

  • Location

    Toronto, Canada

  • Lead Architects

    Ali Malek

  • Project Team

    Ali Malek, Tony Dinardo, Daniele Laurentini

  • Area

    205.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Revelateur Studio
© Revelateur Studio
© Revelateur Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for a family of four, the NY House, is the result of an extensive renovation of a mid-size, three-storey house in midtown Toronto. The new house references the former life of its owners in New York city, accommodating their current work and life of these two active professionals and their young children. A comprehensive home, it is customized with flexible, multi-purpose spaces fit for a growing family. Mainly, the design strategy responds to the owners’ need for the penetration of natural light, air and views into their living space.

© Revelateur Studio
© Revelateur Studio

The design strategy was achieved through architectural gestures. Firstly, the dated interior partitions were removed to create a memorable and welcoming home—characterized by its intimate relationship with its immediate landscape and context. And subsequently, a customized skylight was positioned meticulously to be visible from every point on the first, second and third floors.

© Revelateur Studio
© Revelateur Studio

Elegantly detailed millwork in aok along with white, double-cross engineered hardwood floor unified the interior of the house with a large cedar garden pavilion. The choice of dark window frames added a striking contrast to the matte white interior walls as well as the exterior facade, complementing the existing red brick of the cladding. The result is a comprehensive home with a distinguished presence and flexible, multi-purpose spaces fit for a growing family.

© Revelateur Studio
© Revelateur Studio

Cite: "NY House / Urbanscape Architects" 19 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901582/ny-house-urbanscape-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

