NY House / Urbanscape Architects

Architects Urbanscape Architects

Location Toronto, Canada

Lead Architects Ali Malek

Project Team Ali Malek, Tony Dinardo, Daniele Laurentini

Area 205.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Revelateur Studio

Construction Urbanline

Structural Engineer Kurjian Engineering More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for a family of four, the NY House, is the result of an extensive renovation of a mid-size, three-storey house in midtown Toronto. The new house references the former life of its owners in New York city, accommodating their current work and life of these two active professionals and their young children. A comprehensive home, it is customized with flexible, multi-purpose spaces fit for a growing family. Mainly, the design strategy responds to the owners’ need for the penetration of natural light, air and views into their living space.

The design strategy was achieved through architectural gestures. Firstly, the dated interior partitions were removed to create a memorable and welcoming home—characterized by its intimate relationship with its immediate landscape and context. And subsequently, a customized skylight was positioned meticulously to be visible from every point on the first, second and third floors.

Elegantly detailed millwork in aok along with white, double-cross engineered hardwood floor unified the interior of the house with a large cedar garden pavilion. The choice of dark window frames added a striking contrast to the matte white interior walls as well as the exterior facade, complementing the existing red brick of the cladding. The result is a comprehensive home with a distinguished presence and flexible, multi-purpose spaces fit for a growing family.