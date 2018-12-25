RH House / Metric Arquitectos

Save this picture! © Ivan Ortiz y Santiago Robayo

Architects Metric Arquitectos

Location Cali, Colombia

Architect in charge Felipe Arbeláez Quintero

Project Team Hernando Gutierrez Bolaños, Jorge D Martínez Martínez

Area 5381.96 ft2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Ivan Ortiz y Santiago Robayo

Construction, Budget and Programming Grupo Metric Arquitectos

Structural design Fredy Alexander Amaya Reyes

Electric design Horacio Gutierrez

Hydrosanitary design Hector de J Gonzales Aguirre

Lighting design Horacio Gutierrez

Voice and data design Horacio Gutierrez More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! © Ivan Ortiz y Santiago Robayo

Text description provided by the architects. This single family home is located just on the outsides of Cali Colombia, in a recently occupied area; due to this, it lacks of a clear architectural environment couldn’t allow to make reference of a typological or formal resource exposed in nearby architecture.

Save this picture! © Ivan Ortiz y Santiago Robayo

From this fact, and after having acknowledged the program required by the family, it’s decided to propose a house that refers to certain forms and typologies that worked well in the city with architects such as Borrero Zamorano and Giovanelli in the decades of the 50s, 60s and 70s of the last century.

Save this picture! © Ivan Ortiz y Santiago Robayo

After having made decisions regarding the use and implementation in the property, three basic concepts appear in the overall composition of the architectural project:



1. The typology of articulated naves in the shape of an "L"

2. The horizontality and the idea of ​​a more compact and robust volume (Floor 2) that rests on planes and structural elements which appear diaphanous (Floor 1).

3. The development of the housing program follows patterns and habits of a contemporary family. Within the first floor, social areas are separated from service areas, articulated by an access lobby located at the intersection of the two naves that make up the house volumetrically. On the second floor, the access hall becomes a family living room and continues its function as an articulating element, separating the private area of ​​the parents’ bedroom with that of the children’s.

Save this picture! © Ivan Ortiz y Santiago Robayo