  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mosque
  4. India
  5. NUDES
  6. 2018
  7. Mashrabiya Mosque / NUDES – Nuru Karim

Mashrabiya Mosque / NUDES – Nuru Karim

  • 20:00 - 18 September, 2018
Mashrabiya Mosque / NUDES – Nuru Karim
© Sameer Chawda
© Sameer Chawda

© Sameer Chawda

© Sameer Chawda
© Sameer Chawda

Text description provided by the architects. The Mosque is sited on a compact plot in Pune, India in the state of Maharashtra.

The project explores traditional islamic geometric patterns with a range of differentiated scales of perforations to create striking light and shadow patterns.

Exploded
Exploded

Due to the compact nature of the plot and architectural program the prayer volume is lifted on stilts to create an all weather stilted social space on the ground floor. The access to the plot is from the west. The service core is positioned on the east to facilitate ease of transition into the prayer hall facing westwards towards Mecca.

© Sameer Chawda
© Sameer Chawda

The project is conceived as a volume within a volume. The opaque volume of the prayer hall is wrapped by a mashrabiya container creating a slender circumabulatory zone. This skin also protects the building from the intense summer heat. The mashrabiya is cast in Glass reinforced concrete and explores a range of varied perforations.

Pattern generation
Pattern generation

The architectural program includes spaces for prayer, social functions and service zones including ablution spaces.

© Sameer Chawda
© Sameer Chawda

About this office
NUDES
Office
Nudes / Founder & Design Principal – Nuru Karim
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Mosque India
Cite: "Mashrabiya Mosque / NUDES – Nuru Karim" 18 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901551/mashrabiya-mosque-nudes-founder-and-design-principal-nil-nuru-karim/> ISSN 0719-8884

