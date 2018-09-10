Millet Vinegar Museum / Zhanghua Studio, AATU

Save this picture! Rendering. Image Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University

Entrance. Image Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Zibo city, Shandong province, the small rice vinegar museum is reconstructed and expanded on the basis of Shandong HUAWANG brewing co., LTD. (formerly known as Zibo WANGCUN brewing factory).

Facade Detail. Image Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University

The shape of the ancient history of vinegar and jars, cans and other containers gives designer the initial design inspiration. Crack is a kind of expression of vitality, like cracked soil, plant leaf, the surface of the ancient Chinese porcelain. We also use this texture in the details of the building to express the fusion of the building and the ground.

The granular yellow firebricks display the color and texture of millet vividly. We believe this building can bring new vitality for the enterprise and local residents.

Facade Detail. Image Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University

In the interior design of the building, the design concept of the utensils is also reflected everywhere. The "urn" recessed at the entrance forms a natural rain shed, which also forms a "visual focus" on the facade. Subsequently, the semi-spherical hall brings people into the wonderful space experience.

Interior Light. Image Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University

Light shines through the dome into the interior, and the resulting shadow presents in the shapes of vinegar urn. As the time change, the resulting shadow varies in different shapes of vinegar urn, reflecting the exquisite design idea.