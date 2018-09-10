World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. China
  5. Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University
  6. 2016
  7. Millet Vinegar Museum / Zhanghua Studio, AATU

Millet Vinegar Museum / Zhanghua Studio, AATU

  • 23:00 - 10 September, 2018
Save this project
Millet Vinegar Museum / Zhanghua Studio, AATU
Rendering. Image Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University
Entrance. Image Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University
Facade Detail. Image Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University
Interior Light. Image Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University
Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University

Entrance. Image Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Zibo city, Shandong province, the small rice vinegar museum is reconstructed and expanded on the basis of Shandong HUAWANG brewing co., LTD. (formerly known as Zibo WANGCUN brewing factory).

Facade Detail. Image Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University
The shape of the ancient history of vinegar and jars, cans and other containers gives designer the initial design inspiration. Crack is a kind of expression of vitality, like cracked soil, plant leaf, the surface of the ancient Chinese porcelain. We also use this texture in the details of the building to express the fusion of the building and the ground.

Form Generation
The granular yellow firebricks display the color and texture of millet vividly. We believe this building can bring new vitality for the enterprise and local residents.

Facade Detail. Image Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University
In the interior design of the building, the design concept of the utensils is also reflected everywhere. The "urn" recessed at the entrance forms a natural rain shed, which also forms a "visual focus" on the facade. Subsequently, the semi-spherical hall brings people into the wonderful space experience.

Interior Light. Image Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University
Light shines through the dome into the interior, and the resulting shadow presents in the shapes of vinegar urn. As the time change, the resulting shadow varies in different shapes of vinegar urn, reflecting the exquisite design idea.

Courtesy of Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University
Save this project
About this office
Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tianjin University
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit China
