Celebrate Buckminster Fuller's Legacy with Never-Before-Seen Posters

Celebrate Buckminster Fuller's Legacy with Never-Before-Seen Posters
Save this picture!
via Edward Cella Art and Architecture
via Edward Cella Art and Architecture

R. Buckminster Fuller remains, 35 years after his passing, one of architecture’s preeminent minds. His proposals in construction, housing, mapping, and even transportation have a continued influence in the fields of architecture and engineering today, despite many of them having been designed nearly a century ago.

To celebrate Buckminster Fuller’s lasting and unparalleled legacy, Edward Cella Art & Architecture is presenting a number of the designer’s unseen drawings and works in an exhibition “R. Buckminster Fuller: Inventions and Models.

Key among the items being presented are a number of posters designed by Fuller himself - and available for sale (though at an eye-popping $7000 each) for the first time. See some of the posters here:

Save this picture!
via Edward Cella Art and Architecture
via Edward Cella Art and Architecture
Save this picture!
via Edward Cella Art and Architecture
via Edward Cella Art and Architecture
Save this picture!
via Edward Cella Art and Architecture
via Edward Cella Art and Architecture
Save this picture!
via Edward Cella Art and Architecture
via Edward Cella Art and Architecture

The exhibition runs from 8 September until 3 November at the Edward Cella Gallery in Los Angeles.

