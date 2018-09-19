Supermonkey / Mur Mur Lab

Architects Mur Mur Lab

Location Ren Min Da Dao, RenMin GuangChang, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China

Architect in Charge Zhi Li, Murong Xia

Design Team Yahui Zheng

Construction Drawing Zhide Zhang

Client Supermonkey

Area 220.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs CreatAR Images

Manufacturers Loading...

Encounter

How to create something different in the normal? How to break the formula to invent the future? How to use design and innovation to trigger the sparks of interests? These propositions are what Mur Mur Lab and Supermonkey pursue for. Upon this foundation, we share a belief that we should never replicate our past. We should live at this moment.

Before Supermonkey came to Mur Mur Lab to seek for the design, it has already been famous in the fitness industry. It is adored by many young people by its new idea of fitness. It could be another product of standardization. Yet, Mur Mur Lab always wants to try out something special. Like Marvel’s films, we prepare a surprise filled with elation and amazement for SuperMonkey.

Opportunity

“Future Store” is a very important subject to experiment with of Mur Mur Lab’s current practice. Through the exploration of “Future store’, we want to answer a fundamental question: can commercial projects be experimental? Is something commercial compatible with something artful?

After a series of standard retail stores, a new chance came up. This new store locates at the Raffles, near the People’s Square. It was a logistics area of a bank.

Innovation

The renovation dusted off the trace of an old gloomy space. It will bring excitement into the environment through light. Is light tangible? It is a fitness center enveloped by the white veil. The translucent metal curtain becomes the carrier of light and luminance. It forms a thick layer of light at the section.

Steam is the first layer for entering the store. It conceal some details but allow the light to traverse through and to illuminate. The person enters the Supermonkey store through a series of stepping stone and then the surreal, oriental, expressionist arch bridge. The ultimate highlight presented to both the city and the interior, is the fantastical lighted hallway, forged with over 400 light bulbs and over 800 pieces of hanging frosted glass. This moment, spent in this whimsical, surrealist aisle, resting in one another’s eyes, is the entire reality. This is a white Supermonkey, different from the common palette of black and yellow. This is a future store, different from the others and shining like the universe.

Experience

When you’re on the bridge looking at the world, the world is looking at you. The moon is in your dream, You’re in someone else’s.



The white curtain establishes a break between the interior and the exterior. The passengers are gently kept off in the exterior, but they can see people’s movements and sweats through the veil. They can join in by passing through the red-and-white color-palette of world of difference. The filtered light is the most beautiful one. The architecture with emotions is the most touching one. As you can imagine, when the midday light illuminates a girl resting on the red bench, normal days are not normal anymore. The spirit of architecture exists in the daily life.

