  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Fitness Club
  4. China
  5. Mur Mur Lab
  6. 2018
  Supermonkey / Mur Mur Lab

Supermonkey / Mur Mur Lab

  • 22:00 - 19 September, 2018
Supermonkey / Mur Mur Lab
Supermonkey / Mur Mur Lab, © CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

  • Architects

    Mur Mur Lab

  • Location

    Ren Min Da Dao, RenMin GuangChang, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Zhi Li, Murong Xia

  • Design Team

    Yahui Zheng

  • Construction Drawing

    Zhide Zhang

  • Client

    Supermonkey

  • Area

    220.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Encounter
How to create something different in the normal? How to break the formula to invent the future? How to use design and innovation to trigger the sparks of interests? These propositions are what Mur Mur Lab and Supermonkey pursue for. Upon this foundation, we share a belief that we should never replicate our past. We should live at this moment.

© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Before Supermonkey came to Mur Mur Lab to seek for the design, it has already been famous in the fitness industry. It is adored by many young people by its new idea of fitness. It could be another product of standardization. Yet, Mur Mur Lab always wants to try out something special. Like Marvel’s films, we prepare a surprise filled with elation and amazement for SuperMonkey.

Opportunity
“Future Store” is a very important subject to experiment with of Mur Mur Lab’s current practice. Through the exploration of “Future store’, we want to answer a fundamental question: can commercial projects be experimental? Is something commercial compatible with something artful?

© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

After a series of standard retail stores, a new chance came up. This new store locates at the Raffles, near the People’s Square. It was a logistics area of a bank.

© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Innovation
The renovation dusted off the trace of an old gloomy space. It will bring excitement into the environment through light. Is light tangible? It is a fitness center enveloped by the white veil. The translucent metal curtain becomes the carrier of light and luminance. It forms a thick layer of light at the section.

© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Steam is the first layer for entering the store. It conceal some details but allow the light to traverse through and to illuminate. The person enters the Supermonkey store through a series of stepping stone and then the surreal, oriental, expressionist arch bridge. The ultimate highlight presented to both the city and the interior, is the fantastical lighted hallway, forged with over 400 light bulbs and over 800 pieces of hanging frosted glass. This moment, spent in this whimsical, surrealist aisle, resting in one another’s eyes, is the entire reality. This is a white Supermonkey, different from the common palette of black and yellow. This is a future store, different from the others and shining like the universe.

© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Experience
When youre on the bridge looking at the world, the world is looking at you. The moon is in your dream, Youre in someone elses.

© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The white curtain establishes a break between the interior and the exterior. The passengers are gently kept off in the exterior, but they can see people’s movements and sweats through the veil. They can join in by passing through the red-and-white color-palette of world of difference. The filtered light is the most beautiful one. The architecture with emotions is the most touching one. As you can imagine, when the midday light illuminates a girl resting on the red bench, normal days are not normal anymore. The spirit of architecture exists in the daily life.

© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Cite: "Supermonkey / Mur Mur Lab" 19 Sep 2018. ArchDaily.

