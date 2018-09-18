World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto
  6. 2018
  7. Casa BGS / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto

Casa BGS / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto

  • 09:00 - 18 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa BGS / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto
Save this picture!
Casa BGS / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto, © Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega
© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega

© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega © Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega © Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega © Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega + 30

  • Structural engineering

    Cero Motion, Juan Jesús Aguirre

  • General Contractor

    Jesús Guillen

  • Joiner

    Marcelino Vázquez

  • Site Area

    77790.78 ft2
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega
© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega
Save this picture!
© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega
© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega

Text description provided by the architects. Casa BGS consists of two small cabins connected by a living area in the middle of the Tapalpa forest. The site was chosen after careful consideration of existing trees. The volumes are disposed in such a way as to avoid any cutting of trees, the resulting scheme is not an orthogonal disposition of each volume, but a freestanding placement respecting each tree in site. The final placement was decided, not only by the natural space in the forest, but also to have 4 mayor trees right in front of the living area, making them a central feature of the view.

Save this picture!
© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega
© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega
Save this picture!
Plan 01
Plan 01
Save this picture!
© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega
© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega

Each cabin consists of a simple 2 story stone building with several openings. The stone composition is demar- cated with Douglas fir framing each door and window, resulting in a pattern reminiscent of Mondrian’s simplest paintings. On the inside, the main sleeping area sits under a double hight space with a fire place. The only ele- ment in the cabin is a wooden box that contains the bath area and serves as backdrop to the beds headboard. On top of said box a second sleeping area is accessed by a lateral staircase.

Save this picture!
© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega
© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega
Save this picture!
Section-detail
Section-detail
Save this picture!
© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega
© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega

The bath is conceived as a space to be inhabited instead of just being utilitarian. It’s floor is black granite and has a trough that serves as a bathtub, it’s faucet is shared by that of the shower in the other side of a tempered glass. The shower itself sits outside the stone cabin, within the wooden enclosure and topped by a glass sky- light with an under-view of the pine forest. The whole bath area is enclosed in wood, including the ceiling with consist in 8” beams 8 inches apart, a second layer of 1.5” by 1.5” purlins support the hardwood floor of the se- cond sleeping area.

Save this picture!
© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega
© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega

The lighting is designed as natural as the rest of the materials, with Edison type lamps without shades and insta- lled directly over wooden surfaces, or with hanging fabric cables as chandeliers. All the plumbing is exposed in copper and bronce and designed to express itself and it’s sculptural quality.

Save this picture!
© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega
© Fernanda Leonel, Alvaro Moragrega

The connecting space is a simple living area, strategically placed to make the most of the view onto a vale. This central space is equipped with a free standing fireplace which hangs from the ceiling, the western façade opens up to the vale where a grill, terrace and fire pit complete the project.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto
Office

Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Casa BGS / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto" [Casa BGS / Alvaro Moragrega / arquitecto] 18 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901414/casa-bgs-alvaro-moragrega-arquitecto/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »