HCO Morumbi House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura

+ 42

Collaborators Ricardo Luis Silva, Ciro Rameck Wallerstein, Renata Cruz Rabello, Fernanda Mangini de Oliveira

Builder Lima Sampaio

Responsible Engineer Marco Antonio Riccioppo

Landscaping Gil Fialho

Lighting Mingrone Iluminação

Metalworks Engemetal

Structural works Projen

Window Framing Dinaflex

Electric Installations MVG

Sanitary Installations LF Castro More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project focuses on the client's need to have a home that brings the feeling of being on a flat surface, reason why, the project needs to be created picturing a firm ground, a solid base, and a light construction (bearing in mind that the landscape is unleveled in 30m, from front to back. Therefore, an artificial plateau is created, respecting the side and rear setbacks, based on the tennis court and the garage, which are built on a solid surface. This way, the building respects the restrictions of the São Paulo City Hall and is inserted in the landscape in a balanced way between the entrance and the main courtyard (social part of the house), both having a similar relevance in area, each with its particular characteristic, both in function and in form. The house was designed seeking to provide nearby and distant views.

The neuralgic point of the house is its entrance hall, because all the arrivals (access to the gourmet balcony, garage, service area, gym and tennis court) converge and articulate.

To relieve costs, the structure of the house was designed using a mixed structure (steel and concrete), metal used in the noble areas of the house (tennis court, garage and fitness, social area and intimate area) and concrete to create the solid foundation, which supports the totality of the construction.

The image it clearly evokes and what guided the concept of the project, was the sculpture "Victory of Samothrace". In it we can similarly visualize a firm ground, a solid base and a light structure.

One of the concerns once the plateau was created, was its orientation towards better lighting and ventilation of the house, so that 90% of the spaces were ventilated and naturally lit, depriving only 5% of them (technical areas and water reservoirs).

Another focal point was the choice of the finishing materials for the facade. These are intended to give light and low maintenance to the house (ACM), steel elements (Panel and Access Door), and the metal structure itself. And finally, the glass, giving fluidity and transparency to the spaces.