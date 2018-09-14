World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura
  6. 2014
  7. HCO Morumbi House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura

HCO Morumbi House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 14 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
HCO Morumbi House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura
Save this picture!
HCO Morumbi House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura, © Sérgio Israel
© Sérgio Israel

© Sérgio Israel © Sérgio Israel © Sérgio Israel © Sérgio Israel + 42

  • Architects

    Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura

  • Location

    Alto de Pinheiros, Brazil

  • Associates

    Andrés Gálvez, Márton Gyuricza, Gabriel Reis, Gabriel Bocchile, Lina Maeoca

  • Built Area

    5500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Sérgio Israel

  • Collaborators

    Ricardo Luis Silva, Ciro Rameck Wallerstein, Renata Cruz Rabello, Fernanda Mangini de Oliveira

  • Builder

    Lima Sampaio

  • Responsible Engineer

    Marco Antonio Riccioppo

  • Landscaping

    Gil Fialho

  • Lighting

    Mingrone Iluminação

  • Metalworks

    Engemetal

  • Structural works

    Projen

  • Window Framing

    Dinaflex

  • Electric Installations

    MVG

  • Sanitary Installations

    LF Castro
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sérgio Israel
© Sérgio Israel

Text description provided by the architects. The project focuses on the client's need to have a home that brings the feeling of being on a flat surface, reason why, the project needs to be created picturing a firm ground, a solid base, and a light construction (bearing in mind that the landscape is unleveled in 30m, from front to back. Therefore, an artificial plateau is created, respecting the side and rear setbacks, based on the tennis court and the garage, which are built on a solid surface. This way, the building respects the restrictions of the São Paulo City Hall and is inserted in the landscape in a balanced way between the entrance and the main courtyard (social part of the house), both having a similar relevance in area, each with its particular characteristic, both in function and in form. The house was designed seeking to provide nearby and distant views.

Save this picture!
© Sérgio Israel
© Sérgio Israel

The neuralgic point of the house is its entrance hall, because all the arrivals (access to the gourmet balcony, garage, service area, gym and tennis court) converge and articulate.

Save this picture!
© Sérgio Israel
© Sérgio Israel

To relieve costs, the structure of the house was designed using a mixed structure (steel and concrete), metal used in the noble areas of the house (tennis court, garage and fitness, social area and intimate area) and concrete to create the solid foundation, which supports the totality of the construction.

Save this picture!
© Sérgio Israel
© Sérgio Israel

The image it clearly evokes and what guided the concept of the project, was the sculpture "Victory of Samothrace". In it we can similarly visualize a firm ground, a solid base and a light structure.

Save this picture!
Planta - Térreo
Planta - Térreo
Save this picture!
Planta - Pavimento Superior
Planta - Pavimento Superior

One of the concerns once the plateau was created, was its orientation towards better lighting and ventilation of the house, so that 90% of the spaces were ventilated and naturally lit, depriving only 5% of them (technical areas and water reservoirs).

Save this picture!
© Sérgio Israel
© Sérgio Israel

Another focal point was the choice of the finishing materials for the facade. These are intended to give light and low maintenance to the house (ACM), steel elements (Panel and Access Door), and the metal structure itself. And finally, the glass, giving fluidity and transparency to the spaces.

Save this picture!
© Sérgio Israel
© Sérgio Israel

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "HCO Morumbi House / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura" [HCO Morumbi / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura] 14 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901391/hco-morumbi-house-galvez-and-marton-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »