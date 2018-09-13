Nowhere / Stu/D/O Architects

+ 19

Architects Stu/D/O Architects

Location Bangkok, Thailand

Team member Apichart Srirojanapinyo, Chanasit Cholasuek, Park Lertchanyakul, Thanipath Thanawuttimanas

Area 250.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Ketsiree Wongwan

Manufacturers Loading...

Lighting Designer InContrast Design Studio

Graphic Designer Dinsor

Structural Engineer Darat Likitthaveechok More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Our restaurant is conceived not as a decorative interior space, but as a holistic experience that combines art, architecture, food and people. As a stairway emerges and vanishes into the sky, NOWHERE captures the moment between beginning and end, between space and time, creating a unique social platform. The stairs become the identity of the space, allowing visitors to broaden their own perception in an architectural conception that brings one to a new culinary experience.

The seemingly endless stairs offer visitors endless interpretations; alluding to a never-ending space that allows ‘room’ for imagination. The unwavering nature of the stairs is in direct contrast to the transient nature of the restaurant from day to night.

We seek to achieve a continuous loop, inviting visitors to interact with the ascending and descending platforms. The use of stairs not as an element, but as a space-creating device is evident in people’s interaction with it as well as the activities in each space. Traditionally used to connect disparate levels, the stairs in this case forms a cohesive whole. Flowing through the entirety of the space, the stairs allow each activity and function to flow with no divide. Offering a surreal functionality in its architectural design, NOWHERE is a distinct dining and social experience.