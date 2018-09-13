World
Nowhere / Stu/D/O Architects

  • 19:00 - 13 September, 2018
Nowhere / Stu/D/O Architects
Nowhere / Stu/D/O Architects, © Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Courtesy of Stu/D/O Architects © Ketsiree Wongwan © Ketsiree Wongwan © Ketsiree Wongwan + 19

  • Architects

    Stu/D/O Architects

  • Location

    Bangkok, Thailand

  • Team member

    Apichart Srirojanapinyo, Chanasit Cholasuek, Park Lertchanyakul, Thanipath Thanawuttimanas

  • Area

    250.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ketsiree Wongwan

  • Lighting Designer

    InContrast Design Studio

  • Graphic Designer

    Dinsor

  • Structural Engineer

    Darat Likitthaveechok
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Text description provided by the architects. Our restaurant is conceived not as a decorative interior space, but as a holistic experience that combines art, architecture, food and people. As a stairway emerges and vanishes into the sky, NOWHERE captures the moment between beginning and end, between space and time, creating a unique social platform. The stairs become the identity of the space, allowing visitors to broaden their own perception in an architectural conception that brings one to a new culinary experience.

Courtesy of Stu/D/O Architects
Courtesy of Stu/D/O Architects
Diagram
Diagram
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

The seemingly endless stairs offer visitors endless interpretations; alluding to a never-ending space that allows ‘room’ for imagination. The unwavering nature of the stairs is in direct contrast to the transient nature of the restaurant from day to night.  

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

We seek to achieve a continuous loop, inviting visitors to interact with the ascending and descending platforms. The use of stairs not as an element, but as a space-creating device is evident in people’s interaction with it as well as the activities in each space. Traditionally used to connect disparate levels, the stairs in this case forms a cohesive whole. Flowing through the entirety of the space, the stairs allow each activity and function to flow with no divide. Offering a surreal functionality in its architectural design, NOWHERE is a distinct dining and social experience.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Stu/D/O Architects
Office

