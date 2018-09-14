World
XZONE Office / AD ARCHITECTURE

  • 23:00 - 14 September, 2018
XZONE Office / AD ARCHITECTURE
02.gif. Image Courtesy of AD ARCHITECTURE
01.gif. Image Courtesy of AD ARCHITECTURE Open Office Area. Image © Ouyang Yun Open Office Area. Image © Ouyang Yun Space Detail. Image © Ouyang Yun + 29

  • Architects

    AD ARCHITECTURE

  • Location

    Chang Ping Lu, Jinping Qu, Shantou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China

  • Lead Architects

    Peihe Xie

  • Area

    280.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ouyang Yun
Open Office Area. Image © Ouyang Yun
Design concept
Through filtering the scruples in the mind, crossing the boundary of reality and ideal, breaking inertial thinking and precipitating the power of the subconsciousness, AD ARCHITECTURE explored undiscovered "boundaries" in the XZONE Office. With the contrast of square and round elements, the ingenuous utilization of materials, colors and formations, as well as application of abstract concept, the designer created a space full of unknowns.

Open Office Area. Image © Ouyang Yun
Axon
Leisure Reception Area. Image © Ouyang Yun
Diversified formations | Harmony in diversity
A square box constitutes the main framework of the workspace. In the conversation area, the designer integrated semi-circle structures and a ball hung from the ceiling into the single spatial block, resulting in intersection of different boundaries. Not restricted to a certain rule, all the elements in the space can form various combinations. When these interesting and diversified elements collide with each other, the originally ordinary space becomes unique.

Open Office Area. Image © Ouyang Yun
Contrasting textures | Feeling and inspiration
Materials of different textures break the consistency in the space and endow it with various features. The steel structure of the ceiling was retained, which becomes a highlight of the spatial design. The coordinated combination of rough and delicate textures generates contrast in the space, and creates a free atmosphere in it.

Leisure Reception Area. Image © Ouyang Yun
Open Office Area. Image © Ouyang Yun
Different colors | Restraint and agitation
The designer adopted a restraint color scheme, with white and light gray as major hues, full of tension. Striking red and pink colors are dotted in the space, injecting vitality into it. In the conference area, the red sofa and pink panel form contrast with the spatial overtone set by white color. Different colors bring collisions of restraint and agitation, and at the same time facilitate emotional and idea exchanges in the space.

Space Detail. Image © Ouyang Yun
Leisure Reception Area. Image © Ouyang Yun
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "XZONE Office / AD ARCHITECTURE" 14 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/901215/xzone-office-ad-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

