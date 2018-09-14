XZONE Office / AD ARCHITECTURE

Save this picture! 02.gif. Image Courtesy of AD ARCHITECTURE

Architects AD ARCHITECTURE

Location Chang Ping Lu, Jinping Qu, Shantou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China

Lead Architects Peihe Xie

Area 280.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Ouyang Yun

Save this picture! Open Office Area. Image © Ouyang Yun

Design concept

Through filtering the scruples in the mind, crossing the boundary of reality and ideal, breaking inertial thinking and precipitating the power of the subconsciousness, AD ARCHITECTURE explored undiscovered "boundaries" in the XZONE Office. With the contrast of square and round elements, the ingenuous utilization of materials, colors and formations, as well as application of abstract concept, the designer created a space full of unknowns.

Save this picture! Open Office Area. Image © Ouyang Yun

Save this picture! Leisure Reception Area. Image © Ouyang Yun

Diversified formations | Harmony in diversity

A square box constitutes the main framework of the workspace. In the conversation area, the designer integrated semi-circle structures and a ball hung from the ceiling into the single spatial block, resulting in intersection of different boundaries. Not restricted to a certain rule, all the elements in the space can form various combinations. When these interesting and diversified elements collide with each other, the originally ordinary space becomes unique.

Save this picture! Open Office Area. Image © Ouyang Yun

Contrasting textures | Feeling and inspiration

Materials of different textures break the consistency in the space and endow it with various features. The steel structure of the ceiling was retained, which becomes a highlight of the spatial design. The coordinated combination of rough and delicate textures generates contrast in the space, and creates a free atmosphere in it.

Save this picture! Leisure Reception Area. Image © Ouyang Yun

Save this picture! Open Office Area. Image © Ouyang Yun

Different colors | Restraint and agitation

The designer adopted a restraint color scheme, with white and light gray as major hues, full of tension. Striking red and pink colors are dotted in the space, injecting vitality into it. In the conference area, the red sofa and pink panel form contrast with the spatial overtone set by white color. Different colors bring collisions of restraint and agitation, and at the same time facilitate emotional and idea exchanges in the space.